SM5KE Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

SM5KE Series

49SM5KE-B

SM5KE Series

(4)
The SM5KE series provides dynamic content with clear picture quality, enhancing advertising effectiveness and helping to generate demand for your brand and products. LG webOS 4.0 Smart Platform has not only been optimized to develop and run a variety of customized apps, but user convenience has been enhanced with intuitive UI and value-added functions.
Simple Set-up & Customization

Simple Set-up & Customization

The LG webOS 4.0 smart signage platform supports HTML5 as a web-based platform and offers an SDK (Software Development Kit), so System Integrators can easily build and execute their own apps. Also, it is easy to use with intuitive menu and usable without instructions, as all of signage-related functions can be indexed in one menu.
Embedded Content Management

Embedded Content Management

The embedded CMS (Content Management System) allows you to edit and play content, schedule a playlist and even group and control signage via remote control, mouse or even mobile phone, without needing a separate PC or software. This makes content management much easier and user-friendly.
Multi Screen Mode

Multi Screen Mode

PBP (Picutre-By-Picture) and PIP (Picture-In-Picture) feature gives a chance to compose up to 2 divided split screen on landscape or portrait display format. This gives great flexibility to users to allocate space for each content source.
Video Streaming

Video Streaming

SM5KE series can play real-time streaming content by supporting various types of IP video streaming protocols such as RTSP/RTP/HLS and UDP Multicast*. This easy-to-manage content system is free from capacity limits for content playback and can provide live broadcasts in real time.

* RTSP (Real-Time Streaming Protocol)
RTP (Real-Time Transport Protocol)
HLS (HTTP Live Streaming)
UDP (User Datagram Protocol) Multicast

Real-time Promotion

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE), shop managers can provide coupons and information in realtime.
Content Sharing

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.
Wireless Access Point

Wireless Access Point

The SM5KE series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.
Quick Web Access via Proxy Server

Quick Web Access via Proxy Server

Web access speed and security can be improved by supporting proxy server. Managers can not only block unwanted websites, but also quickly access to resources using caches.
Secured Network Communication

Secured Network Communication

HTTPS* protocol support ensures secure communication between clients and servers. Content or documents using HTTPS can be shared and displayed on digital signage, so owners can protect their critical business assets from unwelcome pirates.

* HTTPS: Hypertext Transfer Protocol over Secure Socket Layer

Thermal Printer Supported

Thermal Printer Supported

Users can easily enable the thermal printer solution* by plugging a USB into the display. This can function as a ticketing machine for various locations such as restaurants, movie theaters, banks and airports.

* Supported model: NIPPON PRIMEX (NP-3511, NP-3611)

Real-time Care Service

Real-time Care Service

The maintenance gets easier and faster with an optional service Signage 365 Care, a cloud service solution provided by LG service. It remotely manages status of displays in client workplaces for fault diagnosis and remote-control services, ensuring the stable operation of a client's business.
Detachable Logo & Built-in Speaker

Detachable Logo & Built-in Speaker

The detachable logo allows for installation in the desired orientation in landscape or portrait mode, making it easy for the user to arrange the signage. Also, sound can be played from built-in speakers, giving advertisements greater impact.
Conformal Coating

Conformal Coating

Electronics products can be often unavoidably exposed to dust and water during maintenance. LG applies a conformal coating on major circuit boards to minimize such circumstances by protecting against dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    49"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Typ.,cd/m²)

    450

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, Audio, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP(SST), Audio(Off/Fixed/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    11.9 mm (T/R/L), 18 mm (B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,102.2 x 638.5 x 54 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    14.3 kg

  • Monitor with Optional Stand Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1102.2 x 696.8 x 219.6 mm

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    17.6 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,197 x 760 x 166 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17.4 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ. / Max.

    85 W (TBD) / 105 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    59.5W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / Yes (Energy Star 8.0)

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+/Control

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea batteries included), Power cord, QSG, HDMI cable, Regulation book, Phone to RS232C gender, Memory cover

  • Optional

    Stand (ST-492T), Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW350B), VESA Adapter (AM-B330S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), HDBaseT (EB-B100), Touch Overlay (KT-T49E)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.