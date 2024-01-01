TA3E Series

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
*Touch points can vary depentding on the conntection environment.
*SDK: Software Development Kit
*It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions
*The priority can be set by users.
* PBP: Picture-by-Picture
** PIP: Picture-in-Picture
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size
43"
-
Panel Technology
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16 : 9
-
Native Resolution
1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)
-
Brightness1) (Typ.)
450 cd/m2
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178 x 178
-
Response Time
12 ms (G to G BW), 9.4 ms (WOT)
-
Surface Treatment
Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Haze Typ. 1%)
-
Life time (Typ.)
50,000 Hrs
-
Operation Hours
24 Hrs
-
Orientation
Portrait & Landscape
CONNECTIVITY
-
Input
HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0
-
Output
DP, Audio Out
-
External Control
RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In
PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Black
-
Bezel Width
32.7 mm (Even)
-
Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)
1,009.6 x 597.8 x 71.4 mm
-
Weight (Head)
17.1 kg
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1,122 x 720 x 162 mm
-
Packed Weight
20.1 kg
-
VESA™ Standard Mount Interface
200 x 200 mm
ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0°C to 40°C
-
Operation Humidity
10% to 80%
POWER
-
Power Type
Built-In Power
-
Power Supply
100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ./Max.)
75 W / 100 W
-
Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)
55 W
STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)
-
Safety
UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC
-
ErP / Energy Star
N/A / N/A
MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type Compatible
Yes
-
External Media Player Attachable
Yes (MP500/MP700)
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
Content Management Software
SuperSign CMS
-
Control and Monitoring Software3)
SuperSign Control+
ACCESSORIES
-
Basic
Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover
-
Optional
Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)
TOUCH
-
Touch type
IR (Scattering)
-
Scan Time
10 ms ↓
-
Interface
USB 2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
2.8T (Anti-Glare)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 Over)
-
Multi touch point
Max 10 Points
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.