About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
TA3E Series

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

TA3E Series

43TA3E-B

TA3E Series

(4)
Built-in Interactive Touch
All-in-one Touch Experience

Built-in Interactive Touch

The TA3E series is a built-in touch display that provides immediate touch experiences without the need to purchase any separate overlay touch accessories. Various touch-based solutions can be applied for customer interactions to promote your brand, with a maximum of 10 touch points* supported.

*Touch points can vary depentding on the conntection environment.

Embedded Writing Solution
All-in-one Touch Experience

Embedded Writing Solution

The LG IDB, the embedded writing application, offers an all-in-one solution for advanced customer engagement. No separate PC or software is necessary for white board performance, so operators can easily create two-way communication channels.
User-friendly Smart Platform
Simple Customization

User-friendly Smart Platform

The LG webOS smart platform supports web-based HTML5 and offers SDK*, allowing SIs to easily build their own apps for customer solutions. Also, it enhances user convenience with an intuitive UI optimized for business purposes.

*SDK: Software Development Kit

Compatibility with AV Control System
Simple Customization

Compatibility with AV Control System

The TA3E series is compatible with AV control system, with which users can easily manage, monitor and control LG commercial displays from one location.

*It is a network based control system. Available AV control systems may differ by regions

Beacon Supported
Simple Customization

Beacon Supported

With Beacon and Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) support, the TA3E series lets stores provide coupons and information in real-time, which increases interactivity with customers at the moments when it most counts.
Easy Touch Navigator on Display
User Convenience

Easy Touch Navigator on Display

The touch menu is a subsidiary menu introduced to improve user-friendliness. Users can run the desired function or change the settings from anywhere by softly pressing the screen to call up the touch menu. The SI folder is especially designed to gather and show customized apps, making it easy for users to find and use them.
Auto Signal Switching
User Convenience

Auto Signal Switching

The failover function enables the display to detect the available input signals and automatically change the source when the current signal is disconnected or other higher priority signals* are connected. Users can prepare backup sources for any unexpected error.

*The priority can be set by users.

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP
User Convenience

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP* features multi screen in a single display with upto 2 input sources, thus maximizing usability of the screen. In addition, PIP** supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts, so users can arrange many different usage scenarios efficiently.

* PBP: Picture-by-Picture
** PIP: Picture-in-Picture

High Reliability

High Reliability

Superior Picture Quality with IPS
The LG IPS panel has a wide viewing angle that delivers clear content, no matter where viewers see content on the display.
Conformal Coating
Circuit board reliability is enhanced with conformal coating that protects against dust, iron powder, humidity and other harsh conditions.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    43"

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16 : 9

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness1) (Typ.)

    450 cd/m2

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178 x 178

  • Response Time

    12 ms (G to G BW), 9.4 ms (WOT)

  • Surface Treatment

    Hard Coating (3H), Anti-glare Treatment of the Front Polarizer (Haze Typ. 1%)

  • Life time (Typ.)

    50,000 Hrs

  • Operation Hours

    24 Hrs

  • Orientation

    Portrait & Landscape

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (2), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio In, USB 3.0

  • Output

    DP, Audio Out

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In, IR Receiver In, Pixer Sensor In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    32.7 mm (Even)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,009.6 x 597.8 x 71.4 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    17.1 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,122 x 720 x 162 mm

  • Packed Weight

    20.1 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    200 x 200 mm

ENVIRONMENTAL CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10% to 80%

POWER

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Supply

    100-240 V~, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ./Max.)

    75 W / 100 W

  • Power Consumption (Smart Energy Saving)

    55 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    N/A / N/A

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    Yes

  • External Media Player Attachable

    Yes (MP500/MP700)

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software3)

    SuperSign Control+

ACCESSORIES

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2ea Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, RGB Cable, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Memory Cover

  • Optional

    Media Player, Wall Bracket (LSW230B), VESA Adapter (AM-B220S), OPS Kit (KT-OPSA)

TOUCH

  • Touch type

    IR (Scattering)

  • Scan Time

    10 ms ↓

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    2.8T (Anti-Glare)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7, Windows 8, Windows 8.1, Windows 10, Android (Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Linux(Kernel Version 3.5 Over), Mac OS X (10.9 Over), Chrome (39 Over)

  • Multi touch point

    Max 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.