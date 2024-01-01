About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
Interactive Digital Board

Features

Gallery

Specs

Support

Resource

Find a dealer

Interactive Digital Board

55TC3D-B

Interactive Digital Board

(2)

LG IDB: Do More Smartly, Simply1

Embedded LG IDB App & webOS

LG IDB: Do More Smartly, Simply

With the IDB app, based on the webOS smart platform, get rid of the need for a PC or additional software licenses when writing/collaborating on Interactive Digital Board.

Intuitive Touch and Writing1

Innovative Touch Performance

Intuitive Touch and Writing

Advanced P-Cap touch-technology enables precise touch responses and realistic handwriting. Pen thickness adapts to the writing speed, with support for max. 40 point muli-touch.

All-in-One Meeting Experience1

Efficient Collaboration

All-in-One Meeting Experience

For effective collaboration, LG IDB combines once separate processes including participant laptop screen sharing via wired/wireless* connection, writing on a shared screen, and saving annotations.

* Installation of the PC client app is required. Go to the "Tech Spec' section of this page for the minimun requirements and then visit the Software Download Page.

True Color, Wide View1

IPS Panel

True Color, Wide View

LG IPS panel features a wide viewing angle to deliver clear content regardless of where meeting participants are seated. Each pixel in the IPS panel reproduces image colors true-to-life, without distortion.
Quick and Easy Screen Sharing1
Auto Signal/Touch Switching

Quick and Easy Screen Sharing

Delivering time-saving functionality, the display can detect input/touch signals and automatically change the source if the new input has higher priority than the previous source.
Easy Menu Calling, and Control1
Assistive Touch Menu

Easy Menu Calling, and Control

Providing optimal ease of use, LG IDB users can run desired functions or change settings by softly pressing the screen to call up the Touch Menu.
* The menu design(GUI) is subject to change without notice
Enjoy a Multi Screen Experience1
PBP/PIP

Enjoy a Multi Screen Experience

Providing enhanced flexibility for users, PBP/PIP enables two different content sources to be displayed in various layout settings including full screen, original ratio, and sub-screen modes.
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Native Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness(Module, Typ., cd/m²)

    450

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI (3), DP, DVI-D, RGB, Audio in, USB 3.0, USB 2.0, OPS USB 2.0

  • Output

    Touch USB 2.0 (2)

  • External Control

    RS232C in/out, RJ45 in

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width

    32.7mm (T), 33.4(L/R), 38.8 mm(B)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,276.4 x 751.9 x 63.9 mm

  • Weight (Head)

    30.1 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,369 x 890 x 210 mm

  • Packed Weight

    36.1 kg

  • VESA™ Standard Mount Interface

    300 x 300 mm

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    ≤ 100 W

  • Smart Energy Saving

    ≤ 70 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    UL / cUL / CB / TUV / KC

  • EMC

    FCC Class “A” / CE / KCC

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign Premium

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Link

MINIMUM REQUIREMENTS FOR LG IDB DUO

  • OS (Windows 32bit or 64bit)

    Windows 7, Windows 10

  • OS (macOS)

    macOS 10.12 “Sierra” or newer

  • CPU (Windows)

    2.7GHz+ Dual Core Broadwell or higher

  • CPU (macOS)

    Any CPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

  • Memory

    4GB RAM

  • Hard Drive

    1GB of free space

  • Graphics Hardware (Windows)

    Intel Iris or higher, Nvidia, ATI

  • Graphics Hardware (macOS)

    Any GPU which supports Sierra or High Sierra

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, HDMI (3M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, Touch Pen (2ea), Touch Pen Tip (1ea)

  • Optional

    OPS Kit (KT-OPSA), Wall Mount(LSW350A/B)

TOUCH

  • Touch type

    P-Cap(Ag Metal Mesh)

  • Available object size for touch

    more than Ø 6 mm

  • Accuracy

    2 mm

  • Interface

    USB 2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3.2T (Anti-Glare)

  • Multi touch point

    Max. 40 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.