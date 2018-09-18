About Cookies on This Site

65” TR3DJ-B Series IPS UHD IR Multi Touch Interactive Whiteboard with Embedded Writing Software, Built-in Speakers, & VESA™ Mount Compatibility

65TR3DJ-B

65” TR3DJ-B Series IPS UHD IR Multi Touch Interactive Whiteboard with Embedded Writing Software, Built-in Speakers, & VESA™ Mount Compatibility

Multi Touch
Interactive Whiteboard

Interaktivitas Sesungguhnya Membawa Seluruh Orang Bersama

*All images are for illustrative purposes only.

SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Multi Touch

The TR3DJ series can have up to 20 points of touch simultaneously. This function offers a lifelike board touch experience and makes collaboration easier.
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Enhanced Visibility with Low Parallax

With 1mm gap between the screen and tempered glass, which supports low parallax, The TR3DJ series can offer precise touch and excellent writing experience.
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Dual Pen & Dual Color

The dual pens allow for two colors to be used at the time to write or draw.
SMOOTH TOUCH & WRITING EXPERIENCE

Easy Writing Experience

The TR3DJ series allows you to write and annotate on virtually any input source.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Air Class

With Air Class you can connect up to 30 students. It offers interactive meetings for mobile devices on the same network, providing a variety of tools such as voting, answering, and sharing project texts. Air Class is easily installed from the TR3DJ's main toolbar.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Built-in OPS Slot

The TR3DJ series supports Open Pluggable Specification (OPS) slots, allowing you to easily and conveniently mount OPS device to the back of the digital board without the hassle of connecting to an external device.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

ScreenShare Pro

ScreenShare Pro enables you to show up to six shared screens in real-time. It also allows users to share via Chromecast or with Apple device mirroring on the same network. This software can be used on IOS, Mac, Windows, Android, Chrome OS.
EASY CONNECTION & SHARING

Bluetooth Connectivity

TR3DJ supports Bluetooth wireless connections to various devices such as speakers, a mouse or a keyboard. This is great for building a hybrid environment so that online and offline meetings and classes can proceed smoothly.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Web Browser

The TR3DJ series supports an embedded web browser, so you can search the web easily and quickly, without connecting to an external tablet or computer.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Toolbar

Easily find the tools that you need on the toolbar. The annotation feature works on virtually all file types, and you can highlight the section you wish to emphasize using the Spotlight function. It also features a countdown and stopwatch that can help you manage class time effectively.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

Audio Experience

The TR3DJ series has built-in speakers in both sides of the front bezel which deliver high-quality sound and creates a clear audio experience.
USER FRIENDLY EXPERIENCE

USB Block

USB Block Mode is a security measure that helps prevent data from being copied to unauthorized devices, which is essential for being used in spaces where security is critical.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    65

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    390nit (Typ., without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 68%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 25%

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Min.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    16/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    NO / YES

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    NO

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    YES

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    NO

  • USB In

    USB3.0 Type A (3ea), USB2.0 Type A (3ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (2ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    NO

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 18.9/18.9/18.9/45.7mm

  • Weight (Head)

    38.8Kg

  • Packed Weight

    48.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1489 x 897 x 87mm

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1628 x 1005 x 208mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    600 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    NO

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    YES

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    NO

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    NO

  • Wake on LAN

    NO

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    180W

  • Max.

    300W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    614 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1024 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    YES (Slot)

  • OPS Power Built-in

    YES

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Connected Care

    NO

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, Simplified Chineses, Catalan, Czech, Denmark, Arabic(Egypt), Finnish, French, German, Greek, Italian, Japanese, Korean, Netherlands(Dutch), Norwegian, Polski, Portugues(Europe), Portugues(Brazil), Romanian, Russian, Spanish, Swedish, Türkçe, Ukrainian, Traditional Chinese, Hungarian

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Power Cord 3M*1, USB Cable (Type A-Type B) 5M*1, HDMI Cable 3M*1, Writing Pen*2pcs, User Manual, QSG, Carton Box, Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Wifi module

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø3 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    10ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    ±2.0mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    4mm (Anti-Glare)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    0.87

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 7/8/10/XP/Linux/Mac/Android (Windows XP/Linux/Mac Support one point touch)

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 20 Points

DEDICATED FEATURE - CREATE BOARD

  • CPU

    Dual core A73+Dual core A53

  • GPU

    Dual Core Mail G51

  • Memory(RAM)

    3GB

  • Storage

    32GB

  • Wi-Fi

    802.11a/b/g/n/ac

  • LAN

    Gigabit LAN

  • Bluetooth

    Bluetooth 4.0

  • OS ver. (Android)

    Android 8

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.