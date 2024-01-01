UH5F Series

About Cookies on This Site

98UH5F-B

(4)
LG UHD Signage Offers Lifelike Vision to Customers

With superb picture quality and cutting-edge intelligence, the UH5F/E series enlivens colors without the aid of peripherals. Its quality and brightness capture the attention of passersby.
ULTRA HD Resolution
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

ULTRA HD Resolution

With the resolution that is 4 times higher than FHD, it makes the color and details of the contents more vivid and realistic. In addition, the wide viewing angle applied with LG IPS Panel, provides clear contents with no distortion.
High Efficiency Video Coding
SUPERB PICTURE QUALITY

High Efficiency Video Coding

The UH5F/E series supports HEVC* which efficiently compresses/decompresses high-capacity UHD contents, playing ultra-high quality videos with half the network traffic than the existing H.264 codec.

*HEVC : High Efficiency Video Coding

Slim Depth and Detachable Logo
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Slim Depth and Detachable Logo

Although UH5F/E series is a large-sized display, the product still has a slim depth which allows easy installation by using less space. Also, the detachable logos give users flexibility to arrange the display.
Built-in Speakers
SLEEK AND PRACTICAL DESIGN

Built-in Speakers

Contents will be enriched with sound effects from built-in speakers, without the need for purchasing or installing external speakers.
High-Performance with webOS
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

High-Performance with webOS

Built-in Quad Core SoC can execute several tasks at once while providing smooth content playback without the need for a media player. Also LG webOS smart signage platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.
Various Sensor Applications
webOS SMART SIGNAGE PLATFORM

Various Sensor Applications

LG webOS smart signage platform easily supports connections with external sensors such as GPIO, NFC/RFID, temperature sensors, etc, via USB plug-in. The overall cost for maintenance is reduced as there's no need to purchase additional software or media players for creating value-added solutions.
Compatible with AV Control System
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5F/E series has been certified Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control

Compatible with Video Conference System
MEETING ROOM SOLUTION COMPATIBILITY

Compatible with Video Conference System

For the optimum visual meeting, the UH5F/E series has certified its compatibility with Cisco System that offers powerful and integrated control* for a smarter video conference, eliminating a waste of time for setting up the picture quality or changing input on incoming calls.

* Using an HDMI cable connection

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP
USER CONVENIENCE

Multi Screen with PBP/PIP

PBP(Picture-By-Picture) features multi screen in a single display with upto 4 input sources while PIP (Picture-In-Picture)supports playing both main screen and sub screen at the same time with various layouts. This gives great flexibility to allocate space for each content souce.
Real-Time Monitoring & Control
USER CONVENIENCE

Real-Time Monitoring & Control

Through the Control Manager, the embedded web monitoring solution, you can control and monitor the status of multiple UH5F/E series displays in different locations in real-time. It is available on internetconnected devices, allowing you to flexibly and rapidly respond to emergency situations anywhere.

USER CONVENIENCE

Content Sharing

Content Mirroring among devices is more convenient on a Wi-Fi network.

Real-time Promotion

With Beacon and BLE(Bluetooth Low Energy), shop managers can provide coupons and information in real-time.

Wireless Access Point

The UH5F/E series operates as a virtual router which can be an wireless access point for mobile devices.

Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    98

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,300:1

  • Dynamic CR

    500,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    NTSC 72%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 1%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    81.1Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    119Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2191.8 x 1246.8 x 83.8mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2354 x 1386 x 420mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    8GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    420W

  • Max.

    560W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1433 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1911 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    294W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(Old ErP for Jordan) / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    YES

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR/Light sensor receiver, DP Cable(1.8M), Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE-BOLT

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.