New High Haze UHD Standard Signage

98UH5J-H

(7)
Front view with infill image

New High Haze UHD
Standard Signage

A screen showing the meeting’s contents is installed on the meeting room’s wall.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

Appropriate Display Brightness

With a recommend brightness of 500 cd/m² for indoor display, the UH5J-H series clearly delivers content and attracts public attention, making it the most suitable display for marketing in meeting rooms, airports, retail, shopping malls, etc.

UH5J-H has a brightness of 500 nits, so it is clearly visible, even under strong light.

* Actual images available may differ from the example images shown.

High-Performance with webOS

LG webOS platform enhances user convenience with intuitive GUI and simple app development tools.

A number of tasks can be done at the same time with the intuitive GUI.

Conformal Coating

In various places the UH5J-H series is unable to avoid exposure to environments containing dust, humidity, etc. which may hamper performance over time. The conformal coating on power board reduces these risks by protecting UH5J-H series from salt, dust, iron powder, humidity, etc.

The UH5J-H has Conformal Coating on the power board to protect video wall even in a salty or humid environment.

* Actual images (signage display) available may differ from the example images shown.

UH5J-H is IP5x certified, so it is protected from dust and has less risk of performance degradation.

IP5x Certified Design

The IP5x Dust-Proof Certification ensures that the product is protected from dust, reducing the risk of performance degradation.

The AV control system helps users control the UH5J-H.

Compatible with AV Control System

The UH5J-H series has supported Crestron Connected® for high compatibility with professional AV controls to achieve seamless integration and automated control*, boosting business management efficiency.

* Network based control
Print

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    98

  • Panel Technology

    IPS

  • Back Light Type

    Direct

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    3840 x 2160 (UHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Brightness

    500nit (Typ.)

  • Contrast Ratio

    1,200:1

  • Dynamic CR

    1,000,000:1

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 95%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    8ms (G to G)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 28%

  • Life time

    50,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    24/7

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    N/A

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (3ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    2.2/1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 2.2/1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    YES (HDCP 1.4)

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    YES

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (1ea)

  • HDMI Out

    YES

  • DP Out

    NO

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    NO

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    NO

  • IR Out

    NO

  • Daisy Chain

    Input : HDMI, DP / Output : HDMI

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Black

  • Bezel Width

    Even bezel : 14.9mm

  • Weight (Head)

    66Kg

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    99Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2191.8 x 1246.8 x 86.1mm (without Handle and LG Logo)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    2342 x 1386 x 420mm

  • Handle

    YES

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    800 x 400 mm

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    YES

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    YES

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    YES

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    YES

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 6.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    YES

  • No Signal Image

    YES

  • RS232C Sync

    YES

  • Local Network Sync

    YES

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    YES

  • PBP

    YES (4PBP)

  • Screen Share

    YES

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    YES

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    YES

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    YES

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    YES

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    YES

  • Beacon

    YES

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    YES

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    420W

  • Max.

    620W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    1434 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 2117 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    294W

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    YES (10W x 2)

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES(NewErP) / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    NO

  • OPS Power Built-in

    NO

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    YES

  • SuperSign Cloud

    YES

  • Promota

    YES (Not available for EU/CIS)

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Türkçe, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, EYE Bolt

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    YES

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.