We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Transparent OLED Touch Signage
See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage
A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.
* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.
A New Level of
See-through View
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.
LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.
Accurate and Vivid Colors
A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.
Intuitive P-Cap Touch
In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.
Expandable Design
A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.
* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.
All Spec
PANEL
-
Screen Size (Inch)
55
-
Panel Technology
OLED
-
Back Light Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Native Resolution
1920 x 1080 (FHD)
-
Refresh Rate
120Hz
-
Brightness
150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)
-
Contrast Ratio
150,000:1
-
Dynamic CR
NO
-
Color Gamut
BT709 120%
-
Viewing Angle (H x V)
178º x 178º
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07 Billion colors
-
Response Time
1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)
-
Surface Treatment (Haze)
Haze 3% (SET)
-
Life time
30,000Hrs (Typ.)
-
Operation Hours (Hours/Day)
18/7 (Moving Content Only)
-
Portait / Landscape
YES / YES
-
Transparency
33% (SET)
-
QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)
N/A
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI In
YES (1ea)
-
HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)
1.4
-
DP In
YES (HDCP 1.3)
-
DVI-D In
NO
-
RGB In
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
RS232C In
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) In
YES (1ea)
-
IR In
YES
-
USB In
USB2.0 Type A (2ea)
-
HDMI Out
NO
-
DP Out
YES
-
Audio Out
YES
-
Touch USB
USB2.0 Type B (1ea)
-
External Speaker Out
NO
-
RS232C Out
YES
-
RJ45(LAN) Out
YES
-
IR Out
YES (Sharing RS232C Out)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION
-
Bezel Color
Matt Silver
-
Bezel Width
T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm
-
Weight (Head)
12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)
-
Weight (Head+Stand)
N/A
-
Packed Weight
24.5Kg
-
Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)
1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)
-
Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
N/A
-
Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)
1345 x 945 x 207mm
-
Handle
NO
-
VESA Standard Mount Interface
N/A
PROTECTION GLASS
-
Thickness
3mm
-
Degree of Protection
N/A
-
Tempered / Chemical strengthening
Chemical strengthening
-
Anti-Reflective
YES
-
Infrared - Resistance (IR)
N/A
-
Shatter-Proof
YES
FEATURE - HARDWARE
-
Internal Memory (eMMC)
16GB
-
Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)
NO
-
Temperature Sensor
YES
-
Auto Brightness Sensor
NO
-
Pixel Sensor
NO
-
Proximity Sensor
NO
-
Current Sensor
NO
-
BLU Sensor
NO
-
Humidity Sensor
NO
-
Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor
NO
-
Power Indicator
NO
-
Local Key Operation
NO
-
FAN (Built-in)
NO
FEATURE - SOFTWARE
-
OS Ver. (webOS)
webOS 4.0
-
Local Contents Scheduling
YES
-
Group Manager
YES
-
USB Plug & Play
YES
-
Fail over
YES
-
Booting Logo Image
NO
-
No Signal Image
NO
-
RS232C Sync
NO
-
Local Network Sync
NO
-
Backlight Sync
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Screen Share
NO
-
Video Tag
YES (4 Video Tag)
-
Play via URL
NO
-
Screen Rotation
YES
-
External Input Rotation
NO
-
Gapless Playback
YES
-
Tile Mode Setting
NO
-
Setting Data Cloning
YES
-
SNMP
YES
-
ISM Method
YES
-
Auto Set ID
YES
-
Status Mailing
YES
-
Control Manager
YES
-
Cisco Certification
NO
-
Crestron Connected
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
NO
-
PM mode
YES
-
Wake on LAN
YES
-
Network Ready
NO
-
Beacon
NO
-
HDMI-CEC
YES
-
SI Server Setting
YES
-
webRTC
NO
-
Pro:Idiom
YES
-
Brightness Compensation
NO
-
W/B Setting by Grey scale
NO
-
Scan Inversion
NO
ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS
-
Operation Temperature
0 °C to 40 °C
-
Operation Humidity
10 % to 80 %
POWER
-
Power Supply
AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz
-
Power Type
Built-in Power
POWER CONSUMPTION
-
Typ.
84W (IEC 62087)
-
Max.
300W
-
BTU (British Thermal Unit)
955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)
-
Smart Energy Saving (70%)
N/A
-
DPM
0.5W
-
Power off
0.5W
SOUND
-
Speaker (Built-in)
NO
CERTIFICATION
-
Safety
CB / NRTL
-
EMC
FCC Class "A" / CE / KC
-
ERP / Energy Star
YES / NO
-
ePEAT(US only)
NO
OPS COMPATIBILITY
-
OPS Type compatible
N/A
-
OPS Power Built-in
N/A
SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY
-
SuperSign CMS
YES
-
SuperSign Control+
YES
-
SuperSign WB
NO
-
SuperSign Cloud
NO
-
Promota
NO
-
Mobile CMS
YES
-
Connected Care
YES
LANGUAGE
-
OSD
English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic
ACCESSORY
-
Basic
Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea
-
Optional
NO
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
Overlay Touch Compatibility
N/A
-
Smart Calibration
N/A
-
Tilt (Face up)
N/A
-
Tilt (Face down)
N/A
-
IP Rating
N/A
-
Conformal Coating (Power Board)
N/A
-
Power Protection
N/A
-
Direct Sunlight
N/A
DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH
-
Available Object Size for Touch
Ø12 mm ↑
-
Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)
120ms ↓
-
Accuracy (Typ.)
3.5mm
-
Interface
USB2.0
-
Protection Glass Thickness
3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)
-
Protection Glass Transmission
84% (Typ.)
-
Operating System Support
Windows 8.1, Windows 10
-
Multi Touch Point
Max. 10 Points
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.