Front view with infill image

See Beyond, LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage

A man is doing his job by looking at the data displayed on the Transparent OLED screen.

* All images in this web page are for illustrative purposes only.

A New Level of
See-through View

LG Transparent OLED Signage illuminates spaces that once were hidden away behind the display, completely harmonizing with its surroundings.
Boasting vivid and clear colors with high transparency, this display provides visual enhancements to objects placed behind it, giving viewers an impressive "wow" factor.
Not only that, it can respond according to viewers’ touch, which has great potential for various applications where customer interactions are required.

LG Transparent OLED Signage vividly shows the fireworks, making the screen look more colorful in harmony with the actual night view behind it.

Accurate and Vivid Colors

Featuring self-lighting pixels, the display maintains vivid colors and high contrast ratio even when the display becomes transparent. It brings content to life from wide viewing angles, and the content blends into its surroundings seamlessly and naturally.

A man is getting information through the Transparent OLED screen showing photos of the dessert menu.

Intuitive P-Cap Touch

By adding P-Cap touch sensor film to the display, the utilization possibilities expand to various industries where customer interaction services are demanding. Users could enjoy its fascinating content using their fingertips with no lag.

In a car exhibition hall, a man is changing the car’s color on the screen by touching the Transparent OLED Signage screen installed in front of the car.

Information about the Colosseum is shown on the Transparent OLED screen set up in front of the Colosseum model.

High Transparency

LG’s OLED technology makes the Transparent OLED Touch Signage have slimmer structure without backlight unit nor a liquid crystal layer, achieving high transparency of 33% even with P-Cap touch film. While clearly showing objects behind the screen, it overlays the relevant information right before them.
Attach thin and transparent tempered glass to the screen to maximize product protection and user safety.

Protective Tempered Glass

Touching a display directly can cause damage or scratches. The tempered front glass protects product from such external impacts and its anti-shatter glass is designed to minimize customers’ injuries.

* * Optically Clear Resin

Expandable Design

LG Transparent OLED Touch Signage is designed as a semi-assembled display, meaning you can install it in various ways to fit into existing structures and spaces. With a variety of forms of installation*, it can complement any venue in which it is installed.

A woman is checking content with a Transparent OLED Signage installed next to the window.

* Installation accessories are not supplied by LG.

All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size (Inch)

    55

  • Panel Technology

    OLED

  • Back Light Type

    OLED

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Native Resolution

    1920 x 1080 (FHD)

  • Refresh Rate

    120Hz

  • Brightness

    150/400nit (APL 100%/25%, without Glass)

  • Contrast Ratio

    150,000:1

  • Dynamic CR

    NO

  • Color Gamut

    BT709 120%

  • Viewing Angle (H x V)

    178º x 178º

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07 Billion colors

  • Response Time

    1ms (G to G), 8ms (MPRT)

  • Surface Treatment (Haze)

    Haze 3% (SET)

  • Life time

    30,000Hrs (Typ.)

  • Operation Hours (Hours/Day)

    18/7 (Moving Content Only)

  • Portait / Landscape

    YES / YES

  • Transparency

    33% (SET)

  • QWP (Quarter Wave Plate)

    N/A

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI In

    YES (1ea)

  • HDMI In (HDCP Ver.)

    1.4

  • DP In

    YES (HDCP 1.3)

  • DVI-D In

    NO

  • RGB In

    NO

  • Audio In

    NO

  • RS232C In

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) In

    YES (1ea)

  • IR In

    YES

  • USB In

    USB2.0 Type A (2ea)

  • HDMI Out

    NO

  • DP Out

    YES

  • Audio Out

    YES

  • Touch USB

    USB2.0 Type B (1ea)

  • External Speaker Out

    NO

  • RS232C Out

    YES

  • RJ45(LAN) Out

    YES

  • IR Out

    YES (Sharing RS232C Out)

  • Daisy Chain

    NO

MECHANICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Color

    Matt Silver

  • Bezel Width

    T/R/L/B : 7.9/7.9/7.9/144.5mm

  • Weight (Head)

    12.9Kg (Head) 3.4Kg (Signage Box)

  • Weight (Head+Stand)

    N/A

  • Packed Weight

    24.5Kg

  • Monitor Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1225.5 x 832.9 x 7.4mm (Head) 782.8 x 238.4 x 34.7mm (Signage Box)

  • Monitor Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    N/A

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1345 x 945 x 207mm

  • Handle

    NO

  • VESA Standard Mount Interface

    N/A

PROTECTION GLASS

  • Thickness

    3mm

  • Degree of Protection

    N/A

  • Tempered / Chemical strengthening

    Chemical strengthening

  • Anti-Reflective

    YES

  • Infrared - Resistance (IR)

    N/A

  • Shatter-Proof

    YES

FEATURE - HARDWARE

  • Internal Memory (eMMC)

    16GB

  • Wi-Fi/BT (Built-in)

    NO

  • Temperature Sensor

    YES

  • Auto Brightness Sensor

    NO

  • Pixel Sensor

    NO

  • Proximity Sensor

    NO

  • Current Sensor

    NO

  • BLU Sensor

    NO

  • Humidity Sensor

    NO

  • Acceleration(Gyro) Sensor

    NO

  • Power Indicator

    NO

  • Local Key Operation

    NO

  • FAN (Built-in)

    NO

FEATURE - SOFTWARE

  • OS Ver. (webOS)

    webOS 4.0

  • Local Contents Scheduling

    YES

  • Group Manager

    YES

  • USB Plug & Play

    YES

  • Fail over

    YES

  • Booting Logo Image

    NO

  • No Signal Image

    NO

  • RS232C Sync

    NO

  • Local Network Sync

    NO

  • Backlight Sync

    NO

  • PIP

    NO

  • PBP

    NO

  • Screen Share

    NO

  • Video Tag

    YES (4 Video Tag)

  • Play via URL

    NO

  • Screen Rotation

    YES

  • External Input Rotation

    NO

  • Gapless Playback

    YES

  • Tile Mode Setting

    NO

  • Setting Data Cloning

    YES

  • SNMP

    YES

  • ISM Method

    YES

  • Auto Set ID

    YES

  • Status Mailing

    YES

  • Control Manager

    YES

  • Cisco Certification

    NO

  • Crestron Connected

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    NO

  • PM mode

    YES

  • Wake on LAN

    YES

  • Network Ready

    NO

  • Beacon

    NO

  • HDMI-CEC

    YES

  • SI Server Setting

    YES

  • webRTC

    NO

  • Pro:Idiom

    YES

  • Brightness Compensation

    NO

  • W/B Setting by Grey scale

    NO

  • Scan Inversion

    NO

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0 °C to 40 °C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    AC 100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-in Power

POWER CONSUMPTION

  • Typ.

    84W (IEC 62087)

  • Max.

    300W

  • BTU (British Thermal Unit)

    955 BTU/Hr(Typ.), 1023 BTU/Hr(Max.)

  • Smart Energy Saving (70%)

    N/A

  • DPM

    0.5W

  • Power off

    0.5W

SOUND

  • Speaker (Built-in)

    NO

CERTIFICATION

  • Safety

    CB / NRTL

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KC

  • ERP / Energy Star

    YES / NO

  • ePEAT(US only)

    NO

OPS COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type compatible

    N/A

  • OPS Power Built-in

    N/A

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • SuperSign CMS

    YES

  • SuperSign Control+

    YES

  • SuperSign WB

    NO

  • SuperSign Cloud

    NO

  • Promota

    NO

  • Mobile CMS

    YES

  • Connected Care

    YES

LANGUAGE

  • OSD

    English, French, German, Spanish, Italian, Korean, Chinese(Simplified), Chinese(Original), Portugues(Brazil), Swedish, Finnish, Norwegian, Danish, Russian, Japanese, Portugues(Europe), Dutch, Czech, Greek, Arabic

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller(include battery 2ea), Power Cord, QSG, IR receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, MCX/Harness Cables(3000mmx4ea/3000mmx2ea for connection between panel and Signage Box), HDMI Cable(3M), Micro to A type USB cable(3M, for connection between Touch and Signage box), A to B type USB cable(Touch out), Screw(M4xL22,12ea / M4 Nut,12ea / M3xL5.5,8ea / M3xL3.5,20ea), Shield Cover Assy', Rubber Damper 4ea, Touch Cable Holder 2ea, MCX Cable Holder 4ea

  • Optional

    NO

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • Overlay Touch Compatibility

    N/A

  • Smart Calibration

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face up)

    N/A

  • Tilt (Face down)

    N/A

  • IP Rating

    N/A

  • Conformal Coating (Power Board)

    N/A

  • Power Protection

    N/A

  • Direct Sunlight

    N/A

DEDICATED FEATURE - TOUCH

  • Available Object Size for Touch

    Ø12 mm ↑

  • Response Time ('Paint' app on Windows 10 PC)

    120ms ↓

  • Accuracy (Typ.)

    3.5mm

  • Interface

    USB2.0

  • Protection Glass Thickness

    3mm (Anti-Reflective / Anti-Finger print)

  • Protection Glass Transmission

    84% (Typ.)

  • Operating System Support

    Windows 8.1, Windows 10

  • Multi Touch Point

    Max. 10 Points

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.