Flexible Curved Open Frame

55EF5E-P

(1)
Artistic Space beyond Display<br>1

Artistic Space beyond Display

Beyond its informative features, LG OLED signage delivers unsurpassed advertising effectiveness, redesigning space as a prestige-enhancing landmark with perfect colors and innovative forms.

Variety of Curvatures for Landmarks<br>1

Space-fitting Design

Variety of Curvatures for Landmarks

The 55EF5E series supports a various concave and convex curvatures in both portrait and landscape orientations. It can be positioned in a variety of ways to keep passengers captivated.

* Actual on-site appearance may differ from the above simulated scene.

On-site Customization

Design Flexibility

On-site Customization

The 55EF5E enables a completely new approach for innovative and flexible designs. Its optional "Curvature Calibrator(CC)1" supports the coordination of displays with various convex and concave curvatures, depending on the requirements.

1) A Curvature Calibrator needs to be purchased separately.
Please contact your regional LG sales representatives for details.

Curvature Calibrator
How-to Video

See how a Curvature Calibrator works and supports installation in a completely new way.
Slimmer Bezel
Immersive Viewing Experience

Slimmer Bezel

Compared to the previous model, 55EF5E has reduced its bezel size to provide much more immersive and seamless viewing experiences to viewers.
Perfect Black
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Black

Limitless contrast and the deepest blacks
Self-lighting pixels switch off completely to reproduce absolutes blacks with no light bleed, offering infinite contrast.
Perfect Color
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Color

Accurate & stable color reproduction
Self-lighting pixels bring colors to life with superb accuracy.
Perfect Viewing Screen
Unrivaled Picture Quality

Perfect Viewing Screen

Wide viewing angle
LG OLED Signage delivers awe-inspiring picture quality across the entire screen, even from wide viewing angles.
Perfect Design
Space-fitting Design

Perfect Design

LG's OLED technology unlocks the new worlds of design flexibility with unbelievably lightweight and slim display.
Expandable Screen Size
Space-fitting Design

Expandable Screen Size

The screen size can be as large as users want by tiling up displays horizontally and vertically. This provides viewers with incredible immersion in their viewing experience.
Synced Playback and Management
Immersive Viewing Experience

Synced Playback and Management

Using its built-in high performance SoC, each display plays its video tile without lag for synchronized content playback. Also, the LAN daisy chain allows users to control and monitor displays, transmit data and even update firmware all at once.
All Spec

PANEL

  • Screen Size

    55"

  • Resolution

    1,920 x 1,080 (FHD)

  • Brightness (Average Picture Level 25%, Typ., cd/m²)

    400

  • Brightness (Average Picture Level 100%, Typ., cd/m²)

    150

CONNECTIVITY

  • Input

    HDMI, DP, USB 2.0 (2)

  • Output

    DP, Audio (Fixed/Off/Variable)

  • External Control

    RS232C In/out, RJ45 In/out, IR In

PHYSICAL SPECIFICATION

  • Bezel Width (T/B/L/R)

    0.6 / 0.6 / 6.7 / 6.7 mm (Flat, Off Bezel)
    5.0 / 10.6 / 7.6 / 7.6 mm (Flat, On Bezel)

  • Monitor Dimension (W x H x D)

    1,224.9 x 696.2 x 38.0 mm (Head, w/Pem-nut)
    1,224.9 x 696.2 x 12.4 mm (Head Only)

  • Weight

    Set: 9.9 kg
    Signage Box: 3.5 kg

  • Carton Dimensions (W x H x D)

    1,350 x 837 x 250 mm

  • Packed Weight

    17 kg

ENVIRONMENT CONDITIONS

  • Operation Temperature

    0°C to 40°C

  • Operation Humidity

    10 % to 80 %

POWER

  • Power Supply

    100-240V~, 50/60Hz

  • Power Type

    Built-In Power

  • Power Consumption(Typ./Max., Based on 8 Color Bar)

    309 W / 318 W

STANDARD(CERTIFICATION)

  • Safety

    IEC 60950-1 / EN 60950-1 / UL 60950-1

  • EMC

    FCC Class "A" / CE / KCC

  • ErP / Energy Star

    Yes / No

MEDIA PLAYER COMPATIBILITY

  • OPS Type Compatible

    No

  • External Media player Attatchable

    Yes

SOFTWARE COMPATIBILITY

  • Content Management Software

    SuperSign CMS

  • Control and Monitoring Software

    SuperSign Control+ / Control

ACCESSORY

  • Basic

    Remote Controller (2 Batteries Included), Power Cord, QSG, IR Receiver, Regulation Book, Phone to RS232C Gender, RS232 Cable (4p-4p), FFC Cables (220mm x 4ea for Connection between Panel and Signage Box), DP Cable, LAN Cable, LC (VLC Cable)

  • Optional

    Curvature Calibrator (ACC-CC-EF5E)

To access more technical documentation and resources, please visit the LG B2B partner portal.