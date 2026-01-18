Water tank of LG Styler smart clothing care cabinet

Pull the handle of the tank forward and remove the tanks from the appliance. Check the water level of the tanks.

Make sure the water supply tank is filled with water.

• The full water supply tank can be used approximately four times, depending on the cycles used.

• Use clean tap water or bottled water for best performance and longer product life. Do not use distilled water or reuse the water from the drain tank.

• The first time the appliance is used, 2/3 of the water in the fully filled water supply tank is used. Less water is used in following cycles.