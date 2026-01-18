LG TV 2024 Series Magic Remote Controller

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
To use the Magic Remote Controller, first pair it with your TV.
1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.
2. Point the Magic Remote Controller at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) button on the remote Controller.
- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote Controller, try again after turning the TV off and back on.