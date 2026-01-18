We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG TV 2025 Series Magic Remote Controller
The AI Magic Remote completes the AI Experience
Easily control your TV with the AI Magic Remote, without any additional devices. With a motion sensor and scroll wheel, point and click to use it like a mouse, or simply speak voice commands.
*AI Magic Remote design, availability, and features may vary by region and language support, even for the same model.
*Some features may require an Internet connection.
*AI Voice Recognition can only be offered in countries that support NLP in your native language.
How to Register
How to register the Magic Remote Control
To use the Magic Remote, first pair it with your TV.
1. Put batteries into the Magic Remote and turn the TV on.
2. Point the Magic Remote at your TV and press the Wheel (OK) on the remote control.
- If the TV fails to register the Magic Remote, try again after turning the TV off and back on.
How to register the Magic Remote Control
How to deregister the Magic Remote Control
Press the (Back) and (Home) buttons at the same time, for five seconds, to unpair the Magic Remote with your TV.
- Press and hold the (Home) and (Q. Settings) buttons for more than 5 seconds to disconnect and re-register the Magic Remote at the same time.
How to deregister the Magic Remote Control
For more detailed information, please refer to the product manual for your model.
* Product images and features may contain advertising expressions and may differ from the actual product. Product appearance, specifications, etc. may change without prior notice for product improvement.
* All product images are photo cuts and may differ from the actual product. Product color may vary depending on monitor resolution, brightness settings, and computer specifications.
* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
GENERAL
Part Number
EBX30147117
Category
Magic Remote Controller
Color
Black
Note
AA battery (2ea), Owner’s manual, Warranty card
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Dimension (W x H x D, mm)
41 x 174 x 15
Product Weight (g)
163
What people are saying
Our picks for you
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.