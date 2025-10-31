We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
25L LG NeoChef® Smart Inverter Objet Microwave Oven in Beige
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef®
The image shows LG NeoChef Smart Inverter microwave oven colour black in the kitchen.
Smart Inverter
Enjoy tasty and healthy food with even heating and fast cooking
Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
*Tested by Intertek
*Tested Sample : LG Middle size solo (NeoChef® : MS32XX vs Conventional : MS4042)
Even Heating and Defrosting
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
*Tested by Intertek
*Tested Sample : LG Middle size solo (NeoChef® : MS32XX vs Conventional : MS4043)
Fast Cooking
Cook Faster Enjoy More
Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.
*Tested by Intertek
*Tested Sample : LG small size solo (NeoChef® : MS25XX vs Conventional : MW235XX)
LED Lamp
3 times brighter than conventional
Stable Ring
From turntable to turn-stable
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
User-Friendly Features
Highly convenient user centered functions
EasyClean™
Cleaning made simple
EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.
*Tested by SGS.
*The product images and videos are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Frequently Asked Questions
Q.
Which features does this product have?
A.
Features vary by model. Not all features referred to in the below Q&A are available on every product in the LG range. Please refer to specifications / product pages for details by model.
Q.
Is the LG Microwave Oven difficult to clean?
A.
Cleaning LG Microwave Oven is simple. The interior features anti-bacterial EasyClean™ coating, making cleaning convenient. Additionally, removable components such as the turntable and grease filter can be easily washed with soap and water.
Q.
Does the LG Microwave Oven require maintenance?
A.
Regular maintenance on LG Microwave Ovens is strongly recommended to ensure optimal performance and longevity is achieved. This includes wiping down the exterior, cleaning the interior, checking the door seal for any wear or damage, and ensuring proper ventilation.
Q.
Will this Microwave fit in my Kitchen?
A.
LG Microwave Ovens come in various sizes and styles to fit different kitchen configurations. The slim, compact design ensures LG Microwaves are sleek on the outside and slim on the inside, designed to seamlessly fit into a variety of kitchen types. Measure your available space and compare it with the microwave's dimensions in the product specifications to ensure a proper fit.
Q.
Will this Microwave use a lot of energy?
A.
LG Microwave Ovens utilises smart inverter technology and an LED lamp to reduce power consumption while cooking. LG Smart Inverter Microwave Ovens is designed to be energy efficient as it varies the temperature (or wattage) when performing different types of cooking functions to help reduce energy usage without compromising performance.
Q.
What are the benefits of an LG microwave?
A.
LG Microwave Ovens boast a variety of features across the range, including multiple cooking presets for various food items, sensor cooking technology for precise cooking results, easy-to-use control panels with LED displays, and conveniently quick one-touch settings with the NeoChef® feature.
Q.
Can I defrost food evenly with this Microwave?
A.
LG Microwave Ovens feature advanced defrosting options powered by smart inverter technology which helps to ensure even and thorough targeted defrosting of frozen foods, preserving their texture and flavor.
Q.
Is the Microwave Oven noisy during operation?
A.
LG Microwave Ovens are designed with quiet operation in mind, the smart inverter technology is made to minimise noise disturbance whilst you cook your favorite dishes.
