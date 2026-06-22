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The smart life you’ve always dreamed of is now within reach. From immersive sports viewing with informative insights to helping with tedious house chores to providing answers and solutions to any of your questions or concerns, and more—LG AI TV is made to make life more effortless and convenient from the minute you turn on your TV.