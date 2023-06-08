What should a fridge freezer temperature be?

Temperature Control: To set the temperature for your fridge, select the ‘Fridge’ or ‘Refrigerator’ icon on the app to set the temperature for your fridge. From there, use the slider to adjust the temperature to anywhere between 1°C to 7°C, depending on your preference. For your freezer, simply select the "Freezer" icon on the app and adjust the temperature between -24°C to -16°C. It's worth noting that a temperature of -18°C is ideal for most frozen foods, so keep this in mind when setting the temperature.

Express Freeze/Cool: If you need to quickly cool or freeze food, the express freeze/cool feature on the app is a lifesaver. With this feature, you can rapidly lower the temperature of the fridge freezer to help keep your food fresh and safe.

Push App Alarms: The ThinQ™ app also allows you to set push alarms to notify you if the temperature of your fridge freezer rises above or falls below a certain range. This way, you can take immediate action to prevent your food from spoiling.2