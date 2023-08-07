Forget cubes! It’s all about ice balls

To end up with a perfectly clear ice ball, you have to employ the directional freezing method. This requires you to use an ice ball mould, cocktail shaker and a small cooler that can fit inside a freezer.

1. The first task is to fill the cooler with water, leaving a couple of inches at the top for the ice to expand.

2. Then, fill a shaker to the top with water.

3. Next up, fill an ice ball mould up to the brim and close it.

4. Turn the mould upside down and place it on top of the shaker inside the cooler.

5. Once frozen, remove the shaker and mould from the block of ice in the cooler.

6. Finally, chip away at the cylinder of ice underneath the shaker and then admire your crystal clear ice ball.

It may sound like hard work, but it’s worth it if you need an affordable way to make clear ice balls at home.