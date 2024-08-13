To dive in, let’s answer the simplest question first - what is 8K TV resolution? It is four times the resolution of Full HD and if you have ever wondered what is the difference between 4K and 8K TV is, well, it is double that of 4K, measuring 7680x4320, meaning images are composed of a staggering 33 million pixels. That means you will be able to see details in TV shows and movies that no other television can offer.

And these extra pixels really do matter as they help to create a breathtaking picture that has to be seen to be believed. Which is exactly why filmmakers have already begun to shoot using 8K cameras.

At IFA Berlin earlier this year 8K content was already being showcased at the IFA Next exhibition, while in 2020 8K content will be broadcast throughout Japan for 12 hours a day. Streaming service provider Rakuten TV has also penned a deal with IMAX Enhanced for content and plans to introduce a host of 8K content.

With the planned introduction of 5g mobile networks in numerous countries next year, which will offer unparalleled connection speeds, greater capacity and lower latency, 8K content will also be easier to stream and download.

And when 8K is combined with LG OLED technology, which delivers a super-fast response time and infinite contrast ratio, the future of 8K televisions looks suitably absorbing. So here’s what we can expect to get excited about from the groundbreaking technology in the months and years ahead.