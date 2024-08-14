We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
Why OLED is the best TV for gaming
Discover how the latest technology in the LG OLED range creates a seamless and immersive experience that makes them the best TVs for gaming.
When LG first launched its range of commercial OLED TVs back in 2012, it caused a major stir. Even placed next to the best LCD TVs, it stood out for all the right reasons. And that was because LG had moved away from a panel of pixels with a backlight, and had instead created a display where every single pixel could light up individually.
This was hugely significant as in a 4K display, the ability to control every individual dot in the 3,840 x 2,160 grid of pixels led to incredibly vivid colours and deep blacks. Suddenly, films and TV shows were seen exactly as the director had intended.
This advancement in technology also meant that large screens no longer had to be bulky and dominate a living room. With an LG OLED, it is possible to have a 77-inch screen with a width of less than 3mm, meaning it sits flush against the wall and looks more like a piece of art.
This is due to the core of the technology sitting within the accompanying soundbar, which features Dolby Atmos. Producing cinematic sound that is fully immersive, it allows you to hear sound in a 360-degree bubble. Equally important is Dolby Vision, which produces better brights and darker blacks, blowing HDR content out of the water.
All of these features in LG OLED TVs enhanced the overall experience when watching movies and TV series. And now, it is set to have the same impact on gaming thanks to LG joining forces with NVIDIA to make games played on a big screen utterly seamless and even more immersive.
Gaming on the big screen
With so many televisions to choose from, picking the right one for gaming can be difficult. There is so much to take into consideration, from refresh rates and screen size to resolutions. There isn’t a gamer out there who hasn’t been forced to rage quit due to tearing, stuttering or display lag. It can be hugely frustrating, especially when playing battle royale games such as Fortnite, where any sort of lag can be a real problem.
Knowing which is the best TV for gaming can be difficult, but LG’s partnership with NVIDIA is set to tackle many of the issues that gamers have encountered when looking for the right screen.
Now LG’s newest OLED products will offer incredible speed and stunning colour reproduction thanks to the addition of NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatibility. This means a superior performance and image quality which ensures a smooth and immersive gaming experience without any flickering, tearing or stuttering.
Available in 55-to-77-inch models in 4K OLED TVs, gaming on these screens will provide a refresh rate of up to 120Hz, meaning an ultra-fast response time. Input lag will also be barely perceptible at a 6 millisecond range for 1440p content and 13 milliseconds range for 4K content at 60Hz.
In simple terms, this minimal input lag in LG OLED TVs with no loss of picture quality, means you will enjoy a seamless and smooth gaming experience. It could also make a huge difference when playing online games and prove crucial in helping you triumph in Rocket League or Apex Legends.
Become fully immersed
One of the biggest revolutions in gaming was the advancement of HDR10, a technology that allows developers to create atmosphere within a game by changing the brightness or intensity on screen. This is perfectly displayed in games like The Last of Us and Resident Evil 7 where the mood is set through cinematic scenes with dark and brooding colours.
With LG’s latest OLED TV models you will experience the true beauty and suspense of these games thanks to them supporting HDR10 and Dolby Vision. This delivers up to 120 frames per second for Full HD content and takes advantage of HDMI 2.1 specifications such as auto low latency mode, variable refresh rate and audio return channel.
This will make a world of difference, especially when The Last of Us 2 is finally released, as the demo showed just how adjusting the brightness level by scene could change your emotions. These vivid colours will also make it even easier to become fully immersed in gorgeous games such as Forza 7, God of War and Assassins Creed.
Of course it is not just the quality of the image that makes the gaming experience, sound also plays a vital role in drawing us into the game. And the new LG OLED TVs support cinematic audio formats such as Dolby Atmos and the groundbreaking Dolby TrueHD. They also incorporate LG’s deep-learning-based AI sound for incredible virtual 5.1 surround sound.
Not only does this sound immerse you into the game, but once again the ability to determine an opponent’s exact location through pinpoint sound is crucial in a range of first-person shooter games.
Benefits of OLED
As well as low latency, sharp picture quality and incredible sound, there are other reasons to choose OLED gaming. The motion blur you often see in LCD displays is virtually nonexistent in an LG OLED TV, while the reduced brightness at wide viewing angles and no colour shifting makes it better for local multiplayer games.
In fact, the viewing angles on all OLED TVs are amazing, meaning you and your friends can sit anywhere in the room and still enjoy the perfect picture with no colour drop. Playing on a big TV with a high resolution is also great for split-screen gaming, especially if you have your friends round for a game of Mario Kart 8.
Thanks to the combination of vivid colours, perfect blacks, remarkable screen resolution and incredible responsiveness, as well as real-time corrections from NVIDIA G-SYNC, there is no doubt that even the most seasoned gamer will be blown away by the range of LG OLED TVs.
Whether you require fast response times for excelling at Overwatch or Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, want to immerse yourself in the scary world of Resident Evil 7 or see the incredible detail of your surroundings in Shadow of the Tomb Raider, then an LG OLED 4K TV is the ideal choice.
