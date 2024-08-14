When LG first launched its range of commercial OLED TVs back in 2012, it caused a major stir. Even placed next to the best LCD TVs, it stood out for all the right reasons. And that was because LG had moved away from a panel of pixels with a backlight, and had instead created a display where every single pixel could light up individually.

This was hugely significant as in a 4K display, the ability to control every individual dot in the 3,840 x 2,160 grid of pixels led to incredibly vivid colours and deep blacks. Suddenly, films and TV shows were seen exactly as the director had intended.

This advancement in technology also meant that large screens no longer had to be bulky and dominate a living room. With an LG OLED, it is possible to have a 77-inch screen with a width of less than 3mm, meaning it sits flush against the wall and looks more like a piece of art.

This is due to the core of the technology sitting within the accompanying soundbar, which features Dolby Atmos. Producing cinematic sound that is fully immersive, it allows you to hear sound in a 360-degree bubble. Equally important is Dolby Vision, which produces better brights and darker blacks, blowing HDR content out of the water.

All of these features in LG OLED TVs enhanced the overall experience when watching movies and TV series. And now, it is set to have the same impact on gaming thanks to LG joining forces with NVIDIA to make games played on a big screen utterly seamless and even more immersive.