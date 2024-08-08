Choosing the Best Refrigerator for your Kitchen

LG InstaView™ fridges use the Door-In-Door® configuration, with a windowed front panel that allows you to see what’s inside – all you have to do is knock twice! Innovative and stylish, the front panel on these fridges illuminates when you knock on it, so you can see the contents of your fridge.

Selected InstaView™ fridges are part of the LG Object® Collection, too. These fridges come with interchangeable front panels, allowing you to customise the colour and finish of your refrigerator to suit your kitchen and personal taste*.

*LG Objet® Collection comes in colour configuration indicated in product name if no custom panels are selected. Please refer to product pages or contact LG support team at obsanz@lge.com for any queries including orders, specific requirements and indicative delivery timeframes.