594L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

Specs

Reviews

Support

594L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

GC-B22FTQPL

594L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish

(0)

Summary

Print

DIMENSIONS

GC-B22FTQPL
TOTAL CAPACITY (GROSS/NET)
594L / 464L
COMPRESSOR
Multi Door
TYPE
Inverter linear compressor
COLOR
Matte Black

All Spec

CAPACITY

  • Gross Storage - Total

    594L

  • Gross Storage - Freezer

    250L

  • Gross Storage - Refrigerator

    344L

  • Net Storage - Total

    464L

  • Net Storage - Freezer

    142L

  • Net Storage - Refrigerator

    322L

GENERAL

  • 10 year warranty on Compressor

    Yes

  • Smart Diagnosis™

    Yes

  • Express Freeze

    Yes

  • WiFi

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Door Alarm

    Yes

  • Door Cooling

    Yes

  • Cooling System

    No Frost

  • Bio Shield (Gasket)

    Yes

  • Refrigerant

    R600a

  • Finish (Door)

    Matte Black

  • Handle Type - Type

    Horizontal Pocket

REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT

  • Lamp

    LED (1)

  • Multi-Air Flow

    Yes

  • Hygiene Fresh+™

    Yes

  • Shelf - Tempered Glass

    Yes (1)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate

    Yes (2)

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller

    Yes

  • Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables

    Yes

FREEZER COMPARTMENT

  • Ice maker

    1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)

  • Lamp

    LED (2)

  • Door basket - Transparent

    Yes

DIMENSION

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product

    835 x 1787 x 735

  • Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing

    952 x 1825 x 939

  • Weight (kg) - Net

    104

  • Weight (kg) - Packing

    112

