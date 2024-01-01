We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
594L Slim French Door Fridge in Matte Black Finish
Summary
DIMENSIONS
All Spec
CAPACITY
-
Gross Storage - Total
594L
-
Gross Storage - Freezer
250L
-
Gross Storage - Refrigerator
344L
-
Net Storage - Total
464L
-
Net Storage - Freezer
142L
-
Net Storage - Refrigerator
322L
GENERAL
-
10 year warranty on Compressor
Yes
-
Smart Diagnosis™
Yes
-
Express Freeze
Yes
-
WiFi
Yes
-
Child Lock
Yes
-
Door Alarm
Yes
-
Door Cooling
Yes
-
Cooling System
No Frost
-
Bio Shield (Gasket)
Yes
-
Refrigerant
R600a
-
Finish (Door)
Matte Black
-
Handle Type - Type
Horizontal Pocket
REFRIGERATOR COMPARTMENT
-
Lamp
LED (1)
-
Multi-Air Flow
Yes
-
Hygiene Fresh+™
Yes
-
Shelf - Tempered Glass
Yes (1)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Separate
Yes (2)
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Moist Balance Crisper
Yes
-
Vegetable Box (Drawer) - Humidity Controller
Yes
-
Vegetable Box - Fruit & Vegetables
Yes
FREEZER COMPARTMENT
-
Ice maker
1 Touch Twist (Moving Tray)
-
Lamp
LED (2)
-
Door basket - Transparent
Yes
DIMENSION
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Product
835 x 1787 x 735
-
Dimension (WxHxD) (mm) - Packing
952 x 1825 x 939
-
Weight (kg) - Net
104
-
Weight (kg) - Packing
112
