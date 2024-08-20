Energy Saving Tips for Your Refrigerator

When you open the door of your fridge, a surge of warm air from outside forces it to work harder to lower the temperature. Read on for tips and tricks to help save energy and maybe even reduce your household bills.

It’s hard to find what you need quickly in a poorly organized fridge, so the door will remain open for longer, leading to energy wastage. An over-stocked fridge also prevents cold air from circulating properly. Schedule a regular clear-out to improve air flow and enable you to find the items you need more quickly.

On the other hand, your freezer functions best when fully stocked. If you have gaps, pop in some spare ice packs or a bottle of frozen water to help keep temperatures low and boost energy efficiency.