Steam Cleaning Tips and Tricks

All the mud and rain your outerwear has been subjected to over the winter will have taken a toll, so don’t neglect these items in your spring clean routine. You can bring hats, scarves, gloves, jackets and even shoes back to life with your LG smart washing machine, using TrueSteam™ to banish 99.9% of germs along the way. In as little as 20 minutes, your outerwear pieces will look, feel and smell just like new. Just toss a load into the Steam Refresh™ cycle for an armful of crisp, wrinkle-free items that will soon be ready for their next adventure outside.1