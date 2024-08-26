We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
HELPFUL HINTS
Steam Cleaning Tips and Tricks
Enhance spring cleaning at home with LG's smart washing machine and steam tech. Get tips to keep linens, bedding, and accessories fresh and clean with LG.
With Easter just around the corner and a long winter finally behind us, we’re feeling ready to give our homes a good old spring clean. It’s time to throw open the windows, put the winter wardrobe into storage and get the house spick and span. Here’s how you can get a head start with a little help from the TrueSteam™ technology in your trusty LG smart washing machine.
1. Get ready for Easter guests with the easiest steam cleaner
When you’re brainstorming Easter ideas, don’t forget to make sure all the soft furnishings and other fabrics in your home are looking their best before your guests arrive. We’re talking tablecloths, blankets, runners, rugs, cushion covers, sofa covers, napkins—you name it. Pop them all into your steam washing machine so that they’re all ready for the big day and look forward to welcoming your guests to a ship-shape home.
2. Spruce up your winter wardrobe before storage with TrueSteam™
As the time approaches for your winter wardrobe to be packed away for the warmer months, freshen it up so it’ll be ready to wear as soon as the cold season comes round again. Whether you’re using a smart washing machine or a Styler, harness the power of steam to prep your sweaters, coats and other heavy clothing before storage. The good news is that you don’t need to use a tedious handheld steam cleaner, or send your clothes to a laundrette to have them steam cleaned commercially. Anything they can do, TrueSteam™ can do better—and in less time.
3. Banish mud and germs from your outdoor gear
All the mud and rain your outerwear has been subjected to over the winter will have taken a toll, so don’t neglect these items in your spring clean routine. You can bring hats, scarves, gloves, jackets and even shoes back to life with your LG smart washing machine, using TrueSteam™ to banish 99.9% of germs along the way. In as little as 20 minutes, your outerwear pieces will look, feel and smell just like new. Just toss a load into the Steam Refresh™ cycle for an armful of crisp, wrinkle-free items that will soon be ready for their next adventure outside.1
4. Dust off the drapes and bedding with your smart washing machine
Switching your heavy winter curtains for lighter spring fabrics can breathe new life into your home when the seasons change. But when you change them round, don’t forget that they’ve been gathering dust, pollen and allergens all winter–and nobody wants those floating around their home! So it’s steam to the rescue. Throw these items into your smart washer and let TrueSteam™ do the hard work of disinfecting them and getting rid of 99.9% of pesky allergens.
5. Get spring fabrics fresh and ready to wear
Ah, finally! The lighter fabrics are out of their winter hibernation and we can’t wait to start wearing our favourite silk, cotton and linen pieces again. Make sure they’re smelling fresh as a daisy just in time for Easter, and say no to irritating chemical products, by popping them into your LG smart washing machine before they go back to your main wardrobe. With Steam™, water is the only ingredient you need to get your spring wardrobe soft and sparkling clean.2
1 Steam Refresh™ only available in TrueSteam™ models.
2 Steam functions may vary by models. Please see model details before purchase.
Life's Good!
Featured product
- Newest
- Most Popular