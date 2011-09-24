LG PuriCare™ AeroBooster

*The images and videos above are staged and created for illustrative purposes to enhance understanding. There may be variations depending on the actual product installation environment.

1)Powerful air filtration

*Reduces mold

-Test application number: CT24-080951E

-Test date: `24.09.11~`24.10.17

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test conditions: ISO 16000-36:L2018 ., Test time 1h, Temperature 22.8±0.5℃, Humidity 51.5±1.0%, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-Test strain: Aspergillus brasiliensis ATCC 9642

-Test method: Reduction test for Airborne microbes in chamber space (protocol)

-Test result: Reduction test for Airborne microbes (Aspergillus brasiliensis). Before operating Conc. 3.2X10^4 CFU/㎥ Vs. After operating Conc. <10 CFU/㎥, Reduction rate 99.9%

*Reduces odors, smog and airborne chemicals

-Test application number: CT24-078847E

-Test date: '24. 9.5~'24.9.30

-Test agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test subject: AS155GWDL

-Test conditions: Temperature 21±1℃, humidity 45±5%, test chamber 8.0±0.5㎥

-Test method: SO₂, NO₂ removal rate test in accordance with the Korea Air Cleaning Association Indoor Air Purifier Test Standard (SPS-KACA002-132:2022)

-Test results: NO₂ (over 99.5% removal after 30 minutes of operation, over 99.5% removal after 60 minutes of operation), SO₂ (80% removal after 30 minutes of operation, 99% removal after 120 minutes of operation)

-Test mode: Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Reduces bacteria (germ)

-Test application number: CT24-058167-02-2

-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

-Test method: Float the test bacteria in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value. Operate the product for 1 hour, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test bacteria: S. epidermidis (ATCC 12228, Staphylococcus epidermidis)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 99.8% removal of Staphylococcus epidermidis in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

*Reduces viruses

-Test application number: 24-058167-02-1

-Test date: '24.9.10~24.9.11

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: Korea Testing Laboratory (KTL)

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±2℃, humidity 50±5%, fan booster, turbo drive

-Test method: Float the test virus in a 60㎥ chamber, let it settle for 1 hour, then measure the initial value, operate the product for 30 minutes, and compare the measured value with the initial value to calculate the reduction rate.

-Test virus: Phi-X174 (ATCC13706-B1)

-Reference standard: KOUVA AS 02: 2023

-Test result: 98.9% removal of Phi-X174 in a 60㎥ space

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

2)UVnano

-Test application number: TBK-2024-009193

-Test date: '24.09.04~24.09.07

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: KOTITI

-Test conditions: Temperature 20±5℃, humidity 50±10%, fan with low wind, UVC LED (6 hours On/ 1 hours Off)

-Test method: Confirmation of sterilization performance for three bacteria using UV LED (low wind, 1 hour) on the upper and lower fans

-Test strains:

Staphylococcus aureus ATCC 6538p

Klebsiella pneumoniae ATCC 4352

Staphylococcus epidermidis ATCC 12228

-Test Results:

Staphylococcus aureus: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

Klebsiella pneumoniae: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.999%

Staphylococcus epidermidis: Top 99.999%, Bottom 99.998%

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

3)Ion generation and antibacterial performance

-Test application number: KR24K5K2 001

-Test date: '24.11.7 ~ '24.11.11

-Test model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test conditions: Temperature 20±3℃, humidity 40±10%, Test chamber 30.2㎥, Booster mode, 4 stages (rated air volume)

-Test method: Place the ion counter at 100㎜ along the wind direction from the air discharge outlet. After drying period, it is exposed without unit operation for 60 min at the center of the chamber floor.

-Test result: 100㎜ distance max concentration 5,000,000, Antibacterial performance (Escherichia coli) Average 99.5%

4)PM 1.0 Sensor

-Traps 99.999% of particles as small as 0.01µm

-Test application number: CT24-078042E_M1

-Test date: '24. 9.3 ~ '24. 9.9

-Test Agency: Korea Conformity Laboratories (KCL)

-Test product: AS55*G***

-Test conditions: Purification chamber size: 30.0㎥, Temperature: 23.0±3.0℃, Humidity: 50.0±10.0 %R.H.,

-Operating conditions: Turbo

-Test method: After stabilizing the generation of 0.01µm diameter KCl (potassium chloride) particles, operate the air purifier for 1 hours until the dust removal rate drops to 99.999 more %, and measure the reduction in operation. (Reference standard: SPS-KACA 002-0132:2022, Indoor Air Purifier Appendix A)

-Test result: 99.999% removal when operating for 28 minutes and 10 seconds

-The test result is based on a lab environment, and can vary if conditions change.

-The PM 1.0 Sensor monitors fine and coarse dust particles, so it is recommended to clean the lens every two months.

5)AI+ Energy Saving

-Test application number: KR24J9U2 001

-Test date: '24.10.24 ~ '24.10.25

-Target model: AS55*G***

-Test agency: TÜV Rheinland

-Test conditions: Temperature 23±5℃, Humidity 55±15%

-Test method: Integrated Power Consumption of each operation mode (8 hours after 15 minutes from the start of each operation mode).

-Test result: AI+ mode for the air purifier has 49.6% higher energy saving performance than Smart+ mode (Integrated Power Consumption (Wh) AI+ Mode 28.260Wh Vs. Smart+ Mode 56.085Wh)

6)LG ThinQ

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

