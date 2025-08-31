Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
Dehumidifier Drying Case

Dehumidifier Drying Case

Dehumidifier Drying Case

PDKACC01
Front view of the LG Dehumidifer Drying Case PDKACC01.ASTD
image of the inner holder of the Drying Case
image of the Drying Case connected to the LG mojave dehumidifier
image of the Drying Case connected to the LG dehumidifier
image of the Drying Case with its lid closed and a glove attached to the holder
image of the Drying Case with a glove attached to the holder
image of the Drying Case with its lid closed and a shoe attached to the holder
image of the Drying Case with a shoe attached to the holder
image of the Drying Case with its lid closed and a doll attached to the holder
image of the Drying Case with a doll attached to the holder
Right-side view of the LG Dehumidifier Drying Case
Left-side view of the LG Dehumidifier Drying Case
Right-side view of the LG Dehumidifier Drying Case
Top view of the LG Dehumidifier Drying Case
image of a hand removing the water tank from the bottom of the LG Dehumidifier Drying Case
Key Features

  • A case for quickly drying shoes and gloves by connecting to a dehumidifier
  • Easy-to-clean design with a separable top and bottom

Compatible with below LG Dehumidifier models: DD121MWEO, DD121MWK0, DD121QWE0, DD121QWK0, DD12GMWE0, DD141MWE0, DD141QWE0, DD14GMWE0, DD16GMEE1, DD16GMWE1, DD177QSE0, DD181MWE0, DD181MEE0, DD197QEE0, DD201MWEO, DD20GMWE1, DE221MWEO, MD161QBE0, MD161QPE0, MD161QPK3, MD16GQSA1, MD16GQSE0, MD16GQWE0, MD171QPE0, MD171QSE0, MD17GQSE0, MD181QWE0, MD18GQBE0, MD191QCE0, MD191QEE0, MD191QGE0, MD19GQCE0, MD19GQGA1, MD19GQQE0

Fast and Convenient Drying

Dry up to 61.9% faster compared to our conventional shoe drying kit. From shoes and handkerchiefs to gloves, use the right holder for each item and dry with ease. The parts are detachable, making both use and maintenance simple.

LG dehumidifier connected to the drying case by a hose, placed beside a closet with shoes neatly arranged on the shelf.

1) Test date: 2025/02/07

2) Target model: PDKACC01(Drying Case)

3) Test agency: TÜV Rheinland Korea Ltd.

4) Test conditions:  Dry-bulb temperature (27.0±1.0)℃ / Wet-bulb temperature (21.2±0.5)℃

5) Test method: Operate the dehumidifier at the mode, Spot, during 5 minutes at least.

For the shoes, operate the dehumidifier for 10 minutes at least to set the zero point of the balance. The variation for 10 minutes shall be less than 1 g.

6) Test modes: Spot

7) Test result: The drying cases improves drying time by 61.8% compared to Shoes Drying Kit 

- Item : Running Shoes

- Material : Knit (Upper), PVC (Outsol)

- MC (%) : Natural Dry - 58.9%, Shoes Drying Kit - 21.0%, Drying Case - 4.9%

- TMC21.4% (min) : Shoes Drying Kit - 107.5, Drying Case - 41

- Difference  : 66.5min

* The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.

How to use the drying case

Step 1. Separate the top case

Open the top transparent case using both hands.

The lid of the drying case is being lifted upward by hand, with an arrow indicating the upward direction.

Step 2. Place shoes on drying rod

Put the shoes into the drying rod with the soles facing outwards.

The shoes are placed onto the drying rod, with the arrow pointing downward.

Step 3. Close case with both hands

Close the top transparent case using both hands. 

The lid of the drying case is being closed by hand, with the arrow pointing downward.

Step 4. Insert the hose and lock it

Insert the extension hose and lock it by turning it clockwise until a click is heard.

The hose is inserted into the dehumidifier and locked by turning clockwise, shown with red arrows.

Step 5. Connect and Turn on device

After connecting the product to the drying case, turn it on and select Spot Mode.

LG dehumidifier and the drying case are connected by a hose, with the connector marked in red.

* Product images and features may differ from the actual product.

* The performance of the product may vary depending on the usage environment, and availability may vary by store.

* The Mojave model requires an extension hose adapter when coonected. (Model: DD***M***)

