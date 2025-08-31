Dehumidifier Drying Case

1) Test date: 2025/02/07

2) Target model: PDKACC01(Drying Case)

3) Test agency: TÜV Rheinland Korea Ltd.

4) Test conditions: Dry-bulb temperature (27.0±1.0)℃ / Wet-bulb temperature (21.2±0.5)℃

5) Test method: Operate the dehumidifier at the mode, Spot, during 5 minutes at least.

For the shoes, operate the dehumidifier for 10 minutes at least to set the zero point of the balance. The variation for 10 minutes shall be less than 1 g.

6) Test modes: Spot

7) Test result: The drying cases improves drying time by 61.8% compared to Shoes Drying Kit

- Item : Running Shoes

- Material : Knit (Upper), PVC (Outsol)

- MC (%) : Natural Dry - 58.9%, Shoes Drying Kit - 21.0%, Drying Case - 4.9%

- TMC21.4% (min) : Shoes Drying Kit - 107.5, Drying Case - 41

- Difference : 66.5min

* The test result is based on a lab environment and can vary if conditions change.