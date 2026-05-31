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LG Brand Shop and Kiosk Location
To experience LG Subscribe products, visit us at our brand shop/kiosk for all your enquiries.
- PARADIGM MALL, PETALING JAYA
- SHOPLOT M VERTICA, MALURI, KL
- SHOPLOT JALAN KAPAR, KLANG
- SHOPLOT ALAM DAMAI, CHERAS
- SETAPAK CENTRAL, KL
- AEON BUKIT TINGGI, KLANG
- LOTUS BUKIT PUCHONG
- LOTUS ARA DAMANSARA
- PAVILLION BUKIT JALIL, KL
- SHOPLOT MAXIM CITYLIGHT,SENTUL
- SHOPLOT ASTERTICA BUSINESS CENTRE
- MELAWATI MALL, KL
- GIANT BANDAR KINRARA
- LOTUS PUNCAK ALAM
- SUNWAY PYRAMID
- QUAYSIDE MALL
- SETIA CITY MALL, SETIA ALAM
- STARLING MALL
- CS BANGI, SELANGOR
- SUNWAY PUTRA MALL, KL