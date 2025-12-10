About Cookies on This Site

LG Massage Recliner in Beige

LG Massage Recliner in Beige

MH21BBY.ABBREML
White massage chair with matching round footstool on a metal pedestal against a light background.
Angled white massage chair and footstool highlighting its curved silhouette on a neutral backdrop.
White massage chair with pastel brainwave waveform graphics above the headrest on a pale background.
Dark background showing transparent 3D massage rollers and mechanical nodes around a wireframe human back.
Close‑up side view of brown recliner’s refined upholstery and seamless ergonomic frame in a bright room.
White OLED remote with circular buttons magnetically attached to a beige armrest, display visible at a glance.
Straight‑on view of white massage chair on a round metal base against a plain neutral backdrop.
Profile view of white massage chair on a pedestal showcasing its smooth curved form and headrest contour.
White round footstool on a metal pedestal, serving as the chair’s matching ottoman in a neutral setting.
Key Features

  • Mind/Sleep Care
  • Realistic 3D Massage
  • Refined Recliner Design
  • Wireless OLED Remote Control
More
Person reclining in a modern white massage chair with footstool against a pale wall.

Person reclining in a modern white massage chair with footstool against a pale wall.

Redesign your relaxation

Redefine your relaxation with LG Massage Recliner. Brainwave sounds and massages care for your mind and sleep. Its ergonomic design fits your body and blends seamlessly into your space.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Experience comfort for your body, mind, and space

Man reclining in massage chair and footstool beside sheer curtains, green waves indicating holistic relaxation.

Holistic body and mind relaxation

Relieve your body and mind.

White massage chair and footstool in a bright living room next to sofa and plant, showcasing its perfect ergonomic fit.

Perfect fit for you

Designed to fit your space and your body.

White massage chair and footstool before wood‑paneled wall with music note, remote, and bluetooth icons.

Intelligent comfort

Seamless comfort, made simple.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Holistic Body and Mind Relaxation

Relieve your body and mind

White ergonomic massage chair on metal pedestal with pastel brainwave waveform graphic over headrest on neutral background.

White ergonomic massage chair on metal pedestal with pastel brainwave waveform graphic over headrest on neutral background.

Mind Care

Helps you unwind after a long day with brainwave sounds​

Supports relaxation through brainwave sounds designed to ease stress1), combined with meditative breathing exercises and massages that release muscle tension.​

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*This product is not a medical device, and individual results may vary.

Man relaxing in a massage chair with eyes closed, enjoying brainwave sounds, visualized with colorful wave graphics above his head.

Man relaxing in a massage chair with eyes closed, enjoying brainwave sounds, visualized with colorful wave graphics above his head.

Sleep Care

Brainwave sounds that help you relax for better rest

Brainwave relaxation sounds combined with light full-body massages can assist you in falling asleep more easily2).

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*This product is not a medical device, and individual results may vary.

Realistic 3D Massage

True relief with realistic 3D Massage

The combination of 6 motions and 3D technology delivers immersive relaxation just like a hand massage.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.
*The massage experience may vary depending on the user and usage environment.

Heated Seat

Cozy up to warmth and comfort

Gentle warmth in the lower back area enhances comfort and helps you relax more deeply during the massage.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Design, fit for your space and your body

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Comfort in curves, elegance in style

Smooth, curved lounge chair design complements your home decor while adding a touch of elegance.

2-in-1 Footrest

Footrest and mini-table in one

The stool integrates with the recliner as a footrest and serves as a mini table with storage when inverted.

Body-Fit System (S&L Frame)

Ergonomic comfort designed for your body

Designed to fit your body shape with S&L frame, it offers exceptional comfort and support from neck to hip.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.

AI Massage

Massage, fit for your relaxation

AI technology detects frequently used massage settings and intensity, then automatically suggests a massage course tailored to you.

LG massage chair remote control interface surrounded by biometric analysis graphics, brainwave charts, and massage pattern data visualizations.

*This video is for illustrative purposes only. Services and procedures may vary depending on the product.
*The AI program operates based on lifestyle program usage patterns and executes frequently used programs. It does not provide individual-specific massage customization.

Versatile Massage Programs

Set the mode, tailored to your relax

Person meditating by a lakeside with icons for Work Fatigue, Therapeutic, Vitality, and Pilates.

Person meditating by a lakeside with icons for Work Fatigue, Therapeutic, Vitality, and Pilates.

Lifestyle Massage

Discover lifestyle-tailored massage program cycles.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Custom Fine-Tune Massage

Targeted Relief

International Massage Program3)

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Intelligent Comfort

Seamless comfort, made simple

Low Noise

Quiet comfort for a more peaceful massage experience

A peaceful experience is provided by a low-noise4) design, quieter than a library at just 35dB.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Wireless OLED Remote Control

Complete control, all visible

The wireless OLED remote attaches magnetically for quick access and shows all settings at a glance.

Bluetooth Speaker

Tune in, chill out

Sleek hidden speakers with Bluetooth for music and massage, blending relaxation and entertainment.

Smart Convenience

Relax, monitor, and discover with LG ThinQ™

Through the ThinQ app5), you can monitor the massage status and check detailed descriptions of each course.

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.

Subscription and Care

Own easy, care easy

Image of a refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, TV, air purifier, and air conditioner placed under the ‘LG Subscribe’ banner, showcasing subscription plans.

Image of a refrigerator, vacuum cleaner, TV, air purifier, and air conditioner placed under the ‘LG Subscribe’ banner, showcasing subscription plans.

LG Subscribe™

Subscribe to a better life

Affordable plans, low upfront costs, and expert care with warranty coverage.

Subscribe to a better life Learn More

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Specific subscription benefits and care services may vary depending on the country, model, contract conditions, and terms.

Technicians servicing a fridge, air purifier, and washer‑dryer.

Technicians servicing a fridge, air purifier, and washer‑dryer.

Care Service

Stress less, care is covered

Make it easy to care for your appliances by optimizing their performance with expert LG care.

Stress less, care is covered Learn More

*Product images are for illustrative purposes only and may differ from actual product.
*Specific care services may vary depending on the country, model, contract conditions, and terms.

1)Stress Reduction
-Study Institution: Korea University
-Participants: 15 healthy adults
-Period: Mar – Jun 2023
-Method: Participants performed stress-inducing tasks and listened to three different audio conditions in random order. Saliva and ECG measurements were taken.
-Results: Significant decrease in cortisol levels and increase in heart rate variability were observed when listening to binaural beat music with meditative breathing. (cortisol levels increased by 31% with just resting, but decreased by 41% when listening to Mind Care binaural beat music and practicing meditative breathing exercises.)

-Cortisol: A hormone that increases with stress.
-Binaural Beats: A method to create brainwave patterns by sending different frequencies to each ear.
-Meditative Breathing: Guided breathing in the audio prompts inhaling for 4 seconds and exhaling for 4 seconds.

2)Sleep Improvement
-Study Institution: Seoul National University Bundang Hospital
-Participants: 15 healthy adults without sleep disorders
-Period: May – Dec 2022
-Method: Participants took part in sleep studies with and without audio exposure.
-Results: Sleep latency improved by 51.2% (from 12.5 minutes to 6.1 minutes), and WASO decreased from 58.7 minutes to 44.5 minutes with audio.

3)International Massage Program
-The International Massage Program includes five courses, each inspired by traditional techniques from around the world.

-Thai Massage: Focuses on the lower back, neck, and shoulders, using acupressure and rolling techniques.
-Swedish Massage: A full-body massage featuring a variety of motions.
-Hilot Massage: A full-body massage utilizing kneading and tapping techniques.
-Shiatsu Massage: Targets the neck, shoulders, and back with rolling and acupressure methods.
-Hawaii Massage: A full-body massage incorporating various motions.

4)Low Noise
​-In-house test results verified by Intertek
​-Test Date: May 26, 2023
​-Test Model: MH21
​-Test Programs: Standard, Vitality, Pilates
​-Test Method: Measurement of sound pressure with maximum massage intensity selected in Standard, Vitality, and Pilates programs, based on in-house standards
​-Test Result: Average approximately 35dB
​-Reference Noise Level: Library noise level sourced from the National Noise Information System, operated by the Korea Environment Corporation
(KECO, https://www.noiseinfo.or.kr/index.jsp), located in Incheon, South Korea

5)ThinQ App
-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
-To use LG ThinQ app features, please install the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect it to Wi-Fi. For detailed instructions, refer to the Help section in the application.
-Actual features of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Bluetooth

    Yes

  • Body Frame

    S&L Frame

  • Body Shape Recognition

    Shoulder Position Detection

  • Shoulder Massage

    Yes

  • Speaker

    Stereo

BALL MASSAGE

  • Motions

    3D

  • Back

    Yes

  • Hip

    Yes

  • Neck

    Yes

  • Shoulders

    Yes

  • Thighs

    No

  • Waist

    Yes

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS

  • Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)

    753 x 1127 x 1007

  • Product Dimensions (Reclined) (WxHxD mm)

    753 x 850 x 1307

  • Weight (kg)

    62.0

MATERIAL & FINISH

  • Body Color (Main)

    Cozy Beige

  • Leather Material

    Artificial Leather

PROGRAMS

  • Programs for Whole Body (Auto)

    Yes

  • My Program

    Yes

HEATED SEAT

  • Temperature Control

    On/Off

  • Back/Waist

    Yes

What people are saying

