LG Massage Recliner in Brown

1)Stress Reduction

-Study Institution: Korea University

-Participants: 15 healthy adults

-Period: Mar – Jun 2023

-Method: Participants performed stress-inducing tasks and listened to three different audio conditions in random order. Saliva and ECG measurements were taken.

-Results: Significant decrease in cortisol levels and increase in heart rate variability were observed when listening to binaural beat music with meditative breathing. (cortisol levels increased by 31% with just resting, but decreased by 41% when listening to Mind Care binaural beat music and practicing meditative breathing exercises.)



-Cortisol: A hormone that increases with stress.

-Binaural Beats: A method to create brainwave patterns by sending different frequencies to each ear.

-Meditative Breathing: Guided breathing in the audio prompts inhaling for 4 seconds and exhaling for 4 seconds.



2)Sleep Improvement

-Study Institution: Seoul National University Bundang Hospital

-Participants: 15 healthy adults without sleep disorders

-Period: May – Dec 2022

-Method: Participants took part in sleep studies with and without audio exposure.

-Results: Sleep latency improved by 51.2% (from 12.5 minutes to 6.1 minutes), and WASO decreased from 58.7 minutes to 44.5 minutes with audio.



3)International Massage Program

-The International Massage Program includes five courses, each inspired by traditional techniques from around the world.



-Thai Massage: Focuses on the lower back, neck, and shoulders, using acupressure and rolling techniques.

-Swedish Massage: A full-body massage featuring a variety of motions.

-Hilot Massage: A full-body massage utilizing kneading and tapping techniques.

-Shiatsu Massage: Targets the neck, shoulders, and back with rolling and acupressure methods.

-Hawaii Massage: A full-body massage incorporating various motions.



4)Low Noise

​-In-house test results verified by Intertek

​-Test Date: May 26, 2023

​-Test Model: MH21

​-Test Programs: Standard, Vitality, Pilates

​-Test Method: Measurement of sound pressure with maximum massage intensity selected in Standard, Vitality, and Pilates programs, based on in-house standards

​-Test Result: Average approximately 35dB

​-Reference Noise Level: Library noise level sourced from the National Noise Information System, operated by the Korea Environment Corporation

(KECO, https://www.noiseinfo.or.kr/index.jsp), located in Incheon, South Korea



5)ThinQ App

-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.

-To use LG ThinQ app features, please install the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect it to Wi-Fi. For detailed instructions, refer to the Help section in the application.

-Actual features of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.