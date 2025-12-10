LG Massage Recliner in Brown

1)Stress Reduction
-Study Institution: Korea University
-Participants: 15 healthy adults
-Period: Mar – Jun 2023
-Method: Participants performed stress-inducing tasks and listened to three different audio conditions in random order. Saliva and ECG measurements were taken.
-Results: Significant decrease in cortisol levels and increase in heart rate variability were observed when listening to binaural beat music with meditative breathing. (cortisol levels increased by 31% with just resting, but decreased by 41% when listening to Mind Care binaural beat music and practicing meditative breathing exercises.)
-Cortisol: A hormone that increases with stress.
-Binaural Beats: A method to create brainwave patterns by sending different frequencies to each ear.
-Meditative Breathing: Guided breathing in the audio prompts inhaling for 4 seconds and exhaling for 4 seconds.
2)Sleep Improvement
-Study Institution: Seoul National University Bundang Hospital
-Participants: 15 healthy adults without sleep disorders
-Period: May – Dec 2022
-Method: Participants took part in sleep studies with and without audio exposure.
-Results: Sleep latency improved by 51.2% (from 12.5 minutes to 6.1 minutes), and WASO decreased from 58.7 minutes to 44.5 minutes with audio.
3)International Massage Program
-The International Massage Program includes five courses, each inspired by traditional techniques from around the world.
-Thai Massage: Focuses on the lower back, neck, and shoulders, using acupressure and rolling techniques.
-Swedish Massage: A full-body massage featuring a variety of motions.
-Hilot Massage: A full-body massage utilizing kneading and tapping techniques.
-Shiatsu Massage: Targets the neck, shoulders, and back with rolling and acupressure methods.
-Hawaii Massage: A full-body massage incorporating various motions.
4)Low Noise
-In-house test results verified by Intertek
-Test Date: May 26, 2023
-Test Model: MH21
-Test Programs: Standard, Vitality, Pilates
-Test Method: Measurement of sound pressure with maximum massage intensity selected in Standard, Vitality, and Pilates programs, based on in-house standards
-Test Result: Average approximately 35dB
-Reference Noise Level: Library noise level sourced from the National Noise Information System, operated by the Korea Environment Corporation
(KECO, https://www.noiseinfo.or.kr/index.jsp), located in Incheon, South Korea
5)ThinQ App
-Wi-Fi connectivity and product registration on the LG ThinQ app are required.
-To use LG ThinQ app features, please install the LG ThinQ app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store on your smartphone and connect it to Wi-Fi. For detailed instructions, refer to the Help section in the application.
-Actual features of the LG ThinQ app may vary depending on the product and model.