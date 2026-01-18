About Cookies on This Site

[Subscribe] 25L LG NeoChef® Smart Inverter Grill Microwave Oven Black

[Subscribe] 25L LG NeoChef® Smart Inverter Grill Microwave Oven Black

MH6565CPW
front view
front view open
display view
side view
slightly opened image
slightly opened image
left view
left view
right side view
right side view
Key Features

  • Smart Inverter
  • Even Defrosting
  • Fast Cooking
  • Various Cooking
  • Stable Working
  • EasyClean
More

Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef®

It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.

LG Smart Inverter

Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking

Every dish you prepare will taste better as it was cooked more evenly and thoroughly, locking in flavor.
Even Heating & Defrosting

No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty

Smart Inverter controls precisely temperature to heat foods up and defrost evenly.
Fast Cooking

Cook Faster Enjoy More

Detailed cooking power distributes heat a wide range of foods 1.5 times faster.

LG Infrared Heating™

Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes

Let your cooking be simple and enjoyable with the suitable temperature for various cooking to make your cooking healthy.

It is a grill icon

Grill

It is a frying icon

Frying

It is a fermentation icon

Fermentation

It is a steaming icon

Steaming

Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside

Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.

Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way

Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.

Easy Home-Made Yogurt

Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.

Simple Healthy Steam Veggies

You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.

*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.

 

 

*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.

User-Friendly Features

Highly Convenient User Centered Functions

Easy clean

EasyClean™

EasyClean™ provides a quick and convenient way to clean your oven.

Stable Turntable

Stable Turntable

3 Times Brighter LED Lamp

3 Times Brighter LED

Lamp

Smaller Size, Larger Capacity

Smaller Size, Larger

Capacity

Print

All Spec

ACCESSORIES

  • Crispy Tray (Ea)

    1

  • Glass Tray (Ea)

    1

  • High Rack (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Ring (Ea)

    1

  • Rotate Shaft (Ea)

    1

  • User Manual (Ea)

    1

BASIC SPEC

  • Brand

    LG

  • Country of Origin

    China

  • Door Color

    Matt Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Design

    Onebody

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Installation Type

    Countertop

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Type

    Grill

CONTROL FEATURES

  • Control Display

    LED

  • Control Location

    Right Side

  • Control Type

    Touch & Dial

CONVENIENCE FEATURES

  • Add 30 Seconds

    Yes

  • Child Lock

    Yes

  • Completion Beeper

    Yes

  • EasyClean

    Yes

  • Kitchen Timer

    No

  • Time Setting

    Yes

  • Turntable On/Off

    No

COOKING MODES

  • Air Fry

    No

  • Auto Cook

    No

  • Auto Reheat

    No

  • Bake

    No

  • Convection Bake

    No

  • Defrost

    No

  • Dehydrate

    No

  • Grill

    Yes

  • Inverter Defrost

    Yes

  • Melt

    Yes

  • Memory Cook

    No

  • Proof

    Yes

  • Roast

    Yes

  • Sensor Cook

    No

  • Sensor Reheat

    No

  • Slow Cook

    No

  • Soften

    Yes

  • Speed Convection

    No

  • Speed Grill

    No

  • Stage Cooking

    No

  • Steam Cook

    No

  • Warm

    Yes

DESIGN / FINISH

  • Cavity Design

    Square

  • Door Color

    Matt Black Stainless Steel

  • Door Glass Design

    Smog

  • Exterior Design

    WideView Traditional

  • Interior Color

    Gray

  • Outcase Color

    Black

  • Printproof Finish

    No

DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT

  • Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)

    322 x 228 x 335

  • Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    540 x 294 x 417

  • Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)

    476 x 272 x 397

  • Product Weight (kg)

    9.4

MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES

  • Cavity Light Type

    LED

  • Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)

    1350

  • Grill Power Consumption (W)

    850

  • How to Cook

    Automatic

  • Microwave Power Consumption (W)

    1150

  • Microwave Power Levels

    5

  • Microwave Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Oven Capacity (L)

    25

  • Smart Inverter

    Yes

  • Turntable Size (mm)

    292

POWER / RATINGS

  • Power Output (W)

    1000

  • Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)

    240V / 50Hz

SMART TECHNOLOGY

  • NFC Tag On

    No

  • SmartDiagnosis

    No

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    No

