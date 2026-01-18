We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
[Subscribe] 25L LG NeoChef® Smart Inverter Grill Microwave Oven Black
Simple, Versatile, LG NeoChef®
It shows LG Neochef™ placed in the kitchen.
Enjoy Tasty Food with Even Heating and Fast Cooking
No Worry to Frozen and Overheat Patty
Cook Faster Enjoy More
LG Infrared Heating™
Make a Variety of Healthier Dishes
Let your cooking be simple and enjoyable with the suitable temperature for various cooking to make your cooking healthy.
Crispy Outside & Juicy Inside
Infrared Heating™ makes your dish crispy and juicy simultaneously while maintaining the original flavor and taste.
Enjoy Fried Food in Healthy Way
Now you can enjoy healthy fried food with less fat, cooked with a grill instead of soaking it in oil.
Easy Home-Made Yogurt
Precisely lower temperature cooking helps you make a healthy home-made yogurt easily.
Simple Healthy Steam Veggies
You can also cook steamed dishes conveniently by using steam accessories.
*Steam accessories may vary depending on the country and product model.
*All videos and pictures shown above are for illustration purpose only.
*Actual product may vary due to product enhancement.
*Product availability may vary depending on the country.
Highly Convenient User Centered Functions
All Spec
ACCESSORIES
Crispy Tray (Ea)
1
Glass Tray (Ea)
1
High Rack (Ea)
1
Rotate Ring (Ea)
1
Rotate Shaft (Ea)
1
User Manual (Ea)
1
BASIC SPEC
Brand
LG
Country of Origin
China
Door Color
Matt Black Stainless Steel
Door Design
Onebody
EasyClean
Yes
Installation Type
Countertop
Outcase Color
Black
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Type
Grill
CONTROL FEATURES
Control Display
LED
Control Location
Right Side
Control Type
Touch & Dial
CONVENIENCE FEATURES
Add 30 Seconds
Yes
Child Lock
Yes
Completion Beeper
Yes
EasyClean
Yes
Kitchen Timer
No
Time Setting
Yes
Turntable On/Off
No
COOKING MODES
Air Fry
No
Auto Cook
No
Auto Reheat
No
Bake
No
Convection Bake
No
Defrost
No
Dehydrate
No
Grill
Yes
Inverter Defrost
Yes
Melt
Yes
Memory Cook
No
Proof
Yes
Roast
Yes
Sensor Cook
No
Sensor Reheat
No
Slow Cook
No
Soften
Yes
Speed Convection
No
Speed Grill
No
Stage Cooking
No
Steam Cook
No
Warm
Yes
DESIGN / FINISH
Cavity Design
Square
Door Color
Matt Black Stainless Steel
Door Glass Design
Smog
Exterior Design
WideView Traditional
Interior Color
Gray
Outcase Color
Black
Printproof Finish
No
DIMENSIONS / WEIGHT
Cavity Dimension (W x H x D) (mm)
322 x 228 x 335
Packing Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
540 x 294 x 417
Product Dimensions (W x H x D) (mm)
476 x 272 x 397
Product Weight (kg)
9.4
MICROWAVE OVEN FEATURES
Cavity Light Type
LED
Combi Power Consumption (MW+Grill) (W)
1350
Grill Power Consumption (W)
850
How to Cook
Automatic
Microwave Power Consumption (W)
1150
Microwave Power Levels
5
Microwave Power Output (W)
1000
Oven Capacity (L)
25
Smart Inverter
Yes
Turntable Size (mm)
292
POWER / RATINGS
Power Output (W)
1000
Required Power Supply (Volt/Hz)
240V / 50Hz
SMART TECHNOLOGY
NFC Tag On
No
SmartDiagnosis
No
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
No
