Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
[RENTAL] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSE1)

Features

Gallery

Specs

Reviews

Sign Up

Support

[RENTAL] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSE1)

S3-Q09JAPPA

[RENTAL] 1.0HP Dual Inverter Premium Air Conditioner with Ionizer and ThinQ™ Function (S3-Q09JAPPA.ATWGSE1)

(0)
front view

LG Subscribe

LG Subscribe is a household appliance renting service that allows you to complete your home in a cost-effective way. A wide range of appliances from refrigerators to TVs are available to rent, making your place truly feel like a home.
A play/pause button on the bottom indicates this is a video. A woman stretches back smiling on a couch. An LG air conditioner on the wall above her blows out air. Bubbles with plus and minus signs move through the air due to the Plastmaster Ionizer. There is a circle with a magnified view of the plus minus ion bubbles surrounding bacteria and deoderizing it. The Plasmaster Ionizer logo can be seen in the corner of the image.
PlasmasterTM Ionizer++

Leaves Your Space Clean from Bacteria

Removes 99.9% of adhering bacteria.

Verified by TUV

*The TÜV Rheinland has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.

Verified by Intertek

*Intertek has verified that the Plasmaster™Ionizer++ removes up to 99.9% of adhering bacteria (Staphylococcus aureus, Escherichia coli and Pseudomonas aeruginosa) in the test room of 30m³. The model tested was SW09BAJWAN. It is not about the efficiency in removal of bacteria in the air conditioner and the efficiency in removal of bacteria may differ from the actual use conditions.

A woman is stretching on the floor. In the background is the air conditioner and blue air flows out over the woman and the room. The Dual Inverter logo is in the bottom right corner.

Faster Cooling, Faster Comfort

Get comfortably cool faster with the LG DUAL Inverter Compressor™.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) cools up to 40% more faster than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃).

A woman lounges on a sofa smiling as the air conditioner blows air above her. To the right of the woman is the Dual Inverter logo and an image of the Dual Dual Inverter. Further to the right is a bar graph. The bars go up indicating more money spent and then go down to show that the dual inverter saves customers money.

Save on Energy Bills and the Planet

Reduce your energy consumption and your electricity bill with more efficient cooling.

Verified by TUV

LG inverter air conditioners(US-Q242K*) saves up to 70% more energy than LG non-inverter air conditioners(TS-H2465DAO). *Initial Temperature(Outdoor 35℃, Indoor 33℃), Setting Temperature(26℃), Testing Time (8 Hours).

A woman lounges on a couch in a living room with the LG air conditioner installed above her on the wall. Blue streams of air are on the image to indicate it is on and cooling the room.

Good Work Goes Unnoticed

Don't get disturbed and sleep soundly with an air conditioner that makes less noise.

*According to LG internal test, LG DUAL Inverter air conditioner is less than 19dBA. (Model - V10API)

The inner workings of the DUAL Inverter Compressor are visible through the almost invisible exterior. Nearby is the DUAL Inverter logo and two icons representing the fan and the compressor.
DUAL Inverter Compressor™

Efficient, Faster, Durable, Quieter

Powered by DUAL Inverter Compressor™ Technology.

10-Year Warranty

With a 10-year warranty on the compressor, it will keep performing at its best for longer.

*Extended warranty for compressor and motor covers parts only. (excluding labour, gas, refilling & transportation costs after the expiry of the 1st year warranty period)

The side angle of the air conditioner is shown with the filters floating above to show the allergy filter installed inside. Beside the machine is the entire green allergy filter with dust mites caught in it. The Allergy Filter logo is in the upper right corner.

Pre-Filter

Traps Big Dust from the Start

Traps big dust particles as the first line of defense.

The side angle of the air conditioner is shown with the filters floating above to show the allergy filter installed inside. Beside the machine is the entire green allergy filter with dust mites caught in it. The Allergy Filter logo is in the upper right corner.
Allergy Filter

Reduce Allergens for Healthier Air

Remove allergy-causing substances, such as house dust mites, floating in the air.

Approved by BAF

*BAF has approved that the filter is coated to remove harmful substances - such as house dust mite, fungi, and mold floating in the air - that can cause allergies.

The front view of the LG air conditioner with the exterior completely invisible so the inner workings of the machine can be seen. The machine is working and then a blue light, the auto cleaning mechanism, turns on and washes across the machine with a blue light. The AutoCleaning logo is in the upper right corner.
Auto Cleaning

An Internal Clean that's Automatic

Automatically dries any moisture inside the air conditioner to ensure it's always clean.

Smart Control, Smarter Life

Simple Control with Voice Assistant

Tell your air conditioner exactly what you need, when you need it. Say, “Turn on/off the air conditioner.” and the AI speaker will listen and turn on/off the air conditioner.

Connect and Control from Anywhere

The LG ThinQ™ app allows you to easily connect with your air conditioner in a way you never could before. Start your air conditioner with just the tap of a button.

Efficient Product Maintenance

The LG ThinQ™ app continuously monitors your air conditioner. Whether it’s everyday maintenance or something else, the app allows you to easily monitor energy usage.

*Google and Google Home are trademarks of Google LLC.
*Amazon, Alexa, Echo and all related logos and motion marks are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc or its affiliates.
*LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
*Smart features and voice assistant product may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability.
*Voice-enabled smart speaker device is not included.

Easy-to-Monitor Energy Consumption

The display keeps you informed so you can easily monitor and reduce energy consumption*. *Energy consumption during A/C operation.

Environment-Friendly Refrigerant

Prevent environmental pollution with R32 refrigerant's improved energy efficiency.

Control 4 Levels of Energy Consumption

Control energy consumption with 4 levels based on your needs, whether alone or with family.

Quick and Easy Installation

Enjoy cool air sooner with air conditioning that takes less time and effort to install.

A More Comfortable Sleeping Environment

Experience the most comfortable sleeping environment with automatically adjusting functions*. *When the comfort sleep function is activated.

Safety Against Voltage Fluctuation

Enjoy a durable air conditioner with an ability to withstand voltage fluctuation*. *LG Internally tested "rated voltage ± 30%" fluctuation and it may vary depending by environment.
Print

Key Specs

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3490

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    770 / 150

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Ionizer

    Yes

All Spec

BAR CODE

  • Bar Code

    8851434637278

COOLING

  • 4way

    Up-Down/Left-Right

  • Airflow direction control (Left & Right)

    Yes

  • Airflow direction control (Up & Down)

    Yes(6 Steps)

  • Comfort Air

    Yes

  • Fan Speed

    6 Steps

  • Power Cooling

    Yes

AIR PURIFYING

  • Ionizer

    Yes

COMPLIANCE

  • Launching Month (YYYY-MM)

    2023-11

  • Manufacturer (Importer)

    LG Electronics

  • Product Model Name

    S3-Q09JAPPA

CONVENIENCE

  • Auto Restart

    Yes

  • Fan Mode

    Yes

  • Filter Alarm

    N/A

  • Forced Switch Operation

    Yes

  • Human Body Detecting

    N/A

  • On/Off Reservation(24Hr)

    Yes

  • Remote Controller

    Yes

  • Reservation

    N/A

  • Smart Diagnosis

    Yes

  • Smart Guide

    Yes

  • Stabilizer Free Operation

    N/A

  • ThinQ(Wi-Fi)

    Yes

  • Voice Control (3rd Part device)

    N/A

ENERGY SAVING

  • Active Energy Control

    Yes

  • Energy Display

    Yes

  • Energy Monitoring

    Yes

  • ICA(I control Ampere)

    N/A

  • Energy Grade

    5 Star

DESIGN

  • Color(Body)

    White

  • Color(Discharge)

    Black

  • Display

    Number Display

FILTER

  • Allergy Filter

    Yes

  • Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Fine Dust Filter

    N/A

  • Pre Filter

    Yes

HYGIENE

  • Auto Cleaning

    Yes

OUTDOOR UNIT

  • Outdoor Unit Model Name

    S3UQ09JAPPA

GENERAL

  • Cooling Capacity Max(W)

    3490

  • Cooling Capacity Rated/Min(W)

    2700 / 530

  • Cooling Power Consumption Rated/Min(W)

    770 / 150

  • HVAC Type

    C/O

  • Indoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    837x308x189

  • Indoor Unit Weight(kg)

    8.7

  • Indoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    19.2

  • Outdoor Unit Dimension_WxHxD(mm)

    717x495x230

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(kg)

    21.7

  • Outdoor Unit Weight(lb.)

    47.8

  • Product Type

    Wall Mounted

  • Product Type II

    Inverter

  • Rated Input Voltage(V, Hz)

    220 ~ 240, 50

  • Refrigerant Type

    R32

  • Sound Power(Cooling) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

  • Sound Power(Heating) SH/H/M/L/SL(dB(A))

    N/A

DEHUMIDIFICATION

  • Dehumidification

    Yes

  • Humidity Sensor

    N/A

GLOBAL_ETC.

  • Regulated model(Energy)

    Yes

INDOOR UNIT

  • Wall Mounted Model Name

    S3-Q09JAPPA

Our picks for you