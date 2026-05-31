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KKOKDAM
RM15 OFF Shop Voucher
A premium flower tea brand that captures the natural color, aroma, and taste of Korean flowers. It offers a near-natural tea experience through 100% handcrafted processes and additive-free formulations, along with aesthetic gift-oriented products.
YOUTH O’CLOCK
RM50 OFF Shop Voucher
An anti-aging skincare brand focused on slowing skin aging with scientifically proven ingredients. It emphasizes simple, all-in-one solutions that deliver multiple skincare benefits while reducing complex routines.
NOLAHOUR
RM20 OFF Shop Voucher
A derma-cosmetic brand providing science-based solutions for acne- prone and sensitive skin. Focus on effective ingredients to restore skin health and deliver miraculous changes.
DINTO
RM16 OFF Shop Voucher
DINTO is a vegan makeup brand inspired by classical literature, expressing beauty through deep colors and narrative-driven aesthetics. It offers clean, cruelty-free formulations that highlight each individual's natural beauty.
ESSENHERB
RM60 OFF Shop Voucher
EssenHerb is a derma-cosmetic brand that offers gentle skincare solutions for sensitive and acne-prone skin using natural plant-based ingredients and Korean herbs. It focuses on soothing, balancing, and strengthening the skin barrier with high-concentration key ingredients like tea tree.
RESEAR
RM9 OFF Shop Voucher
RESEAR is a functional skincare brand focused on restoring the skin barrier and improving overall skin health with gentle, skin- friendly ingredients such as birch sap. It features innovative formats like roll-type mask sheets that enhance usability and absorption.
FACE REPUBLIC
RM15 OFF Shop Voucher
FACE REPUBLIC is a global K-beauty skincare brand that provides simple and effective solutions for various skin concerns using clean and vegan formulations. It focuses on restoring natural skin health with gentle ingredients and practical daily skincare routines.
P.CALM
RM25 OFF Shop Voucher
A derma-cosmetic brand for sensitive and acne-prone skin, offering effective solutions based on dermatological research. It focuses on vegan, low-irritation formulas and proven ingredients to strengthen the skin barrier and soothe skin.
THEFACESHOP
RM13 OFF Shop Voucher
Skincare and cosmetics brand founded infocuses on “clean beauty," utilizing natural ingredients like botanical extracts while avoiding harsh chemicals. The brand offers affordable, everyday K-beauty products across skincare, makeup, body care, and hair care.
CELLOLOGY
RM15 OFF Shop Voucher
A medical-grade derma-cosmetic brand that addresses skin concerns at the cellular level. It combines clinically proven research with advanced skincare devices and high-performance formulations to deliver professional home-care solutions.