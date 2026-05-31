About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
k beauty banner

k beauty banner

how to redeem

how to redeem

kkokdam

KKOKDAM

RM15 OFF Shop Voucher

A premium flower tea brand that captures the natural color, aroma, and taste of Korean flowers. It offers a near-natural tea experience through 100% handcrafted processes and additive-free formulations, along with aesthetic gift-oriented products.

youth o'clock

YOUTH O’CLOCK

RM50 OFF Shop Voucher

An anti-aging skincare brand focused on slowing skin aging with scientifically proven ingredients. It emphasizes simple, all-in-one solutions that deliver multiple skincare benefits while reducing complex routines.

NOLAHOUR

NOLAHOUR

RM20 OFF Shop Voucher

A derma-cosmetic brand providing science-based solutions for acne- prone and sensitive skin. Focus on effective ingredients to restore skin health and  deliver miraculous changes.

DINTO

DINTO

RM16 OFF Shop Voucher

DINTO is a vegan makeup brand inspired by classical literature, expressing beauty through deep colors and narrative-driven aesthetics. It offers clean, cruelty-free formulations that highlight each individual's natural beauty.

ESSENHERB

ESSENHERB

RM60 OFF Shop Voucher

EssenHerb is a derma-cosmetic brand that offers gentle skincare solutions for sensitive and acne-prone skin using natural plant-based ingredients and Korean herbs. It focuses on soothing, balancing, and strengthening the skin barrier with high-concentration key ingredients like tea tree.

RESEAR

RESEAR

RM9 OFF Shop Voucher

RESEAR is a functional skincare brand focused on restoring the skin barrier and improving overall skin health with gentle, skin- friendly ingredients such as birch sap. It features innovative formats like roll-type mask sheets that enhance usability and absorption.

FACE REPUBLIC

FACE REPUBLIC

RM15 OFF Shop Voucher

FACE REPUBLIC is a global K-beauty skincare brand that provides simple and effective solutions for various skin concerns using clean and vegan formulations. It focuses on restoring natural skin health with gentle ingredients and practical daily skincare routines.

P.CALM

P.CALM

RM25 OFF Shop Voucher

A derma-cosmetic brand for sensitive and acne-prone skin, offering effective solutions based on dermatological research. It focuses on vegan, low-irritation formulas and proven ingredients to strengthen the skin barrier and soothe skin.

THEFACESHOP

THEFACESHOP

RM13 OFF Shop Voucher

Skincare and cosmetics brand founded infocuses on “clean beauty," utilizing natural ingredients like botanical extracts while avoiding harsh chemicals. The brand offers affordable, everyday K-beauty products across skincare, makeup, body care, and hair care.

CELLOLOGY

CELLOLOGY

RM15 OFF Shop Voucher

A medical-grade derma-cosmetic brand that addresses skin concerns at the cellular level. It combines clinically proven research with advanced skincare devices and high-performance formulations to deliver professional home-care solutions.