Front view
front view with open door
close view
drum view
display view
Detergent drawer
Detergent view
top view
top view
right view
left side open view
Left side view
bottom top perspective view
side view
back view
Key Features

    WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

    WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-1-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

    WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

    WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-01-2-Vivace-Intro-Desktop

    Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection3

    AI DD™

    Intelligent Care with 18% More Fabric Protection

    Based on big data of accumulated washing experience, AI DD™ offers the most Optimized washing motion in order to care your laundry.

    *Tested by Intertek on March 2019. Cotton cycle with 2kg of underwear compared to LG Conventional Cotton cycle(F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
    *AI DD is available in 3 cycles.(Cotton, Mixed Fabric, Easy Care)

    What is AI DD™?1

    What is AI DD™?

    The AI DD™ detects not only the weight, but also senses softness of fabric, and it chooses the optimal motions for the fabric by itself.
    Washer and Dryer in One1

    Washer and Dryer in One1

    All in One

    Washer and Dryer in One

    LG's all-in-one washer and dryer is another of leading appliance technologies. Save space in your home and make more room for your family.
    Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you1
    All in One

    Save Time on Laundry, Plus Time for you

    With LG all-in-one washer and dryer, You can enjoy the better time for your family without hassle.

    *Tested by Intertek on July 2019, TurboWash39+Dry option with Mixed 4kg of laundry.

    Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes3

    TurboWash™360˚

    Thoroughly Clean in 39 minutes

    With TurboWash™360˚, your laundry can be thoroughly done in just 39 minutes with more fabric protection. 4 directions of 3D multi nozzles which reaches every inch of your laundry.

    *Tested by Intertek, based on IEC 60456 : edition 5.0. TurboWash39 cycle with 5kg of IEC load compared to Conventional Cotton Cycle with TurboWash (F4V9RWP2W vs. FC1450S2W). The results may be different depending on the environment.

    More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage

    Reduce cycle time and clothes damage with less energy.

    More Energy Efficiency and Less Damage1

    3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

    BLDC motor with Inverter control pump enables to make changeable spin speed of pump. It offers powerful spray with high angle, slow spin makes soft spray with low angle. It increase the reaching time of detergent water with laundry.

    3D Multi Spray with Inverter Pump

    Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic3

    Steam+™

    Less Wrinkles, More Hygienic

    LG Steam+™ technology eliminates 99.9% of allergens, such as dust mites that can cause allergy or respiratory issues with 30% less wrinkles.

    WD-Vivace-V900-VC2-White-07-1-Steam-Plus-Desktop

    *Allergy Care cycle certified by BAF (British Allergy Foundation) reduces 99.9% house dust mite allergen.
    *Tested by Intertek on December 2018, based on AATCC standard. Cotton cycle with ‘Wrinkle Care’ option (3 mixed shirts) compared to Cotton cycle without option. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
    *Wrinkle Care is available as an option in 6 cycles.

    30% Less Wrinkles1

    30% Less Wrinkles

    The wrinkles are formed during dehydration disappear through the steam during tumble motion.
    99.9% Allergen Removal1

    99.9% Allergen Removal

    Allergens reduced up to 99.9% by Steam.
    Bigger Capacity in the Same Space3

    Bigger Capacity

    Bigger Capacity in the Same Space

    Get bigger drum capacity in same size﻿!
    More Durable and Hygienic3

    Durability

    More Durable and Hygienic

    Boosted external durable and elegant tempered glass door and developed hygienic and durable stainless lifter.

    *Tested by Intertek on July 2013. Bactericidal effect for P.aeruginosa of stainless steel against initial amount in 12 days.

    More Visible and Elegant1
    Design

    More Visible and Elegant

    Made a more visible display and increased the knob size with a metallic finish.
    Available with TWINWash™ Mini1

    Available with TWINWash™ Mini1

    Compatibility

    Available with TWINWash™ Mini

    Plus a TWINWash™ Mini according to your preferences to suit your lifestyle and interior design needs. Save you time and money in your busy life.

    *TWINWash™ mini may not be available in all country or in all local retailers.

    Smart Appliance3

    ThinQ™

    Smart Appliance

    With ThinQ™ technology, your washer just got smarter from operating your laundry remotely to downloading additional cycle. Easily interact with it and access the latest innovations with Wi-Fi Connectivity.

    *LG SmartThinQ is now renamed as LG ThinQ.
    *LG ThinQ® app available on Android or iOS smartphones. Compatible smartphone with Android 7.0 or later or iOS 11 or later required for LG ThinQ® app. Phone and Home Wi-Fi Data connection and product registration on the ThinQ® app required. Smart features may vary by country and model. Check with your local retailer or LG for service availability. Features and services may be changed by LG without notice.

