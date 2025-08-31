We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
20kg Top Load Washing Machine with Intelligent Fabric Care
*Tested by Intertek. Placed 3kg of different types of clothes (such as shirts, shorts, etc) with 5-hole swatches into T13H7EHDSTP and ran 'Normal' cycle. Placed same clothes into the same model and ran 'AI Wash' cycle. After completion, fabric damage was compared by counting threads on 5 hole swatches. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
*Tested by Intertek with 5.5 kg IEC load. Normal cycle with TurboWash option. The results may be different depending on the environment.
Power Motion
TurboDrum™
Jet Spray
An Optimal Way to Wash
*Compared T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP.
*Each lint filters for T13H7EHDSTP and T1166NEQTP were compared.
*Tested by Intertek with T13H7EHDSTP. Normal cycle with Scent+ option on compare with Normal cycle without Scent+ option. 3.5 kg IEC towel load. The results may be different depending on the clothes and environment.
Smart Control, Smart Life
Connect and Control from Anywhere
Efficient Product Maintenance
*Support for smart home devices that are compatible with Alexa and Google Assistant may vary by country and your individual smart home setup.
*Limited warranty does not cover repairs when your product is used in other than normal and usual household use (e.g. commercial use, in offices and recreational facilities) or contrary to the instructions outlined in the product's owner's manual.
Summary
DIMENSIONS
Key Specs
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
ezDispense
No
Steam
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
All Spec
MATERIAL & FINISH
Body Color
Platinum Black
Lid Type
Tempered Glass
CAPACITY
Max Wash Capacity(kg)
20
PROGRAMS
Stain Care
No
AI Wash
Yes
Baby Wear
No
Color Care
No
Delicates
No
Download Cycle
Yes
Drain + Spin
No
Duvet
Yes
Eco Save
No
Extra Clean
No
Normal
Yes
Pre Wash+Normal
No
Quick Wash
Yes
Rinse + Spin
No
School Care
No
Small Load
No
Smart Rinse
No
Sportswear
No
Strong Wave
No
Towels
No
Tub Clean
Yes
Wool
No
Allergy Care
Yes
CONTROL & DISPLAY
Delay Timer
3-19 hours
Display Type
Hard Buttons & LED Display
Door Lock Indication
Yes
Figure Indicator
18:88
FEATURES
6 Motion DD
Yes
TurboWash
Yes
AI DD
Yes
Type
Top Load Washer
End of Cycle Signal
Yes
Add Item
No
ezDispense
No
Auto Restart
Yes
Inverter DirectDrive
Yes
Foam detection system
No
LoadSense
Yes
Steam
Yes
Leveling Legs
Yes
Stainless Steel Drum
Yes
Embossing Inner Drum
Yes
Vibration Sensor
No
Water feed (Hot / Cold)
Cold Only
JetSpray
Yes
Lint Filter
No
Punch + 3
No
Semi Stainless Steel Drum
No
Side Water Fall
No
Smart Inverter Motor
No
Smart Motion
No
Soft Closing Door
Yes
Stainless Lint Filter
Yes
TurboDrum
Yes
TurboWash 3D
No
Water Level
Auto/Manual
WaveForce
No
DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS
Product Height with Lid Open (mm)
1355
Product Dimensions (WxHxD mm)
632 x 1040 x 670
Weight (kg)
46.0
ADDITIONAL OPTIONS
Wi-Fi
Yes
Air Dry
No
Aqua Reserve
No
Deep Fill
No
Hot Wash
No
Add Item
No
Child Lock
Yes
Cold Wash
No
Soak
Yes
Spin Only
Yes
Stain Care
No
Pre Wash
No
Remote Start
Yes
Strong Wave
Yes
Rinse
5 Times
Rinse + Spin
Yes
Tub Dry
No
Spin
5 Levels
Steam
Yes
Temp.
No
Water Level
10 Levels
Tub Clean
Yes
Water Plus
No
TurboWash
Yes
Wash
Yes
BAR CODE
Bar Code
8806096445822
SMART TECHNOLOGY
Smart Diagnosis
Yes
Download Cycle
Yes
Energy Monitoring
Yes
Remote Start and Cycle Monitor
Yes
ThinQ(Wi-Fi)
Yes
Tub Clean Coach
Yes
Smart Pairing
Yes
