Specs

Reviews

Support

MP-9485S

34L, Silver Colour, Round Cavity Solar DOM convection microwave oven

All Spec

FEATURES

  • Type

    Lightwave Convection Microwave Oven

  • Cooking Capacity

    34L

  • Finishing

    Silver

  • Cavity

    Round

  • Turnable Size (diameter)

    405mm

  • Child lock

    Yes

POWER OUTPUT

  • Microwave Output Power

    900W

  • Halogen Heater

    470W

  • Top Sheath Heater

    1200W

  • Lower Sheath Heater

    750W

PROGRAMMES

  • Micro Power Level

    5

  • Speed Auto Cook Menus

    12

  • Auto Defrost

    4

  • Speed Combi

    5

  • Grill

    3

DIMENSION (W X H X D) MM

  • Dimension (WxDxH, mm)

    527 x 394 x 470

OPTIONAL ACCESSORY

  • Built-In Trim Kit

    Model: MK-3460MF

