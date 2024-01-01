We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
19.5" HD Office Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
19.5 Inch
-
Size (cm)
49.4 cm
-
Resolution
1366 x 768
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.3177 x 0.3070 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
160 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
200 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
360:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
600:1
-
Response Time
5ms (On/Off, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
90º(R/L), 65º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti glare ,3H
-
Curved
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
No
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
No
-
HDR Effect
No
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
No
-
Wide Color Gamut
No
-
Color Calibrated
No
-
HW Calibration
No
-
Auto Brightness
No
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
No
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
No
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
No
-
RADEON FreeSync™
No
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
No
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
No
-
PBP
No
-
PIP
No
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Camera
No
-
Mic
No
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
No
-
Dual Controller
No
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
Yes(1ea)
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1366 x 768 at 60Hz
-
DVI
No
-
HDMI
No
-
DisplayPort
No
-
Mini DisplayPort
No
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
No
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
No
-
USB-C
No
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
No
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
No
-
Daisy Chain
No
-
USB Upstream Port
No
-
USB Downstream Port
No
-
Audio In
No
-
Mic In
No
-
Headphone out
No
-
Line out
No
SOUND
-
Speaker
No
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
No
-
Maxx Audio
No
-
Rich Bass
No
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
13.0W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
15.0W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
NA(Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
75 x 75 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
463.8 x 366.5 x 181.9 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
463.8 x 276.4 x 38.4 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
589 x 352 x 130 mm
-
Weight with Stand
2.3 kg
-
Weight without Stand
2.0 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
3.4 kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
No
-
HDMI
No
-
Display Port
NO
-
mDP to DP
No
-
Thunderbolt
No
-
USB Type C
No
-
USB Type C to A Gender
No
-
USB A to B
No
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
No
-
PC Audio
No
-
Remote Controller
No
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.