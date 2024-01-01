We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
28" SDQHD 16:18 DualUp Monitor with USB Type-C™
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27.6
-
Aspect Ratio
16:18
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 2880
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.18195 x 0.18195
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Size [cm]
70.1
CONNECTIVITY
-
Built-in KVM
YES
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
USB-C
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver2.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
2560x2880 at 60Hz
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
90W
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
Auto Brightness
YES
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PBP
2PBP
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Others (Features)
Low Blue Light
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
7W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
717 x 557 x 189
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 667.6 x 250(↑) 481.5 x 587.6 x 250(↓)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
481.5 x 549.5 x 44.9
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
10.9
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.1
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.3
INFO
-
Product name
DualUp
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
40W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
190W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
28.31W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
-
HDMI
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder，Screw bag
-
USB A to B
YES
-
USB-C
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.