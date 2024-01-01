We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG LED Monitor E42 Series
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
18.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1366x768
-
Brightness (cd/m²)
250 nit
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
90/85
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
POWER
-
Input
Adaptor /100 -240v
-
Comsimption-Normal On(Typ.)
15W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
-
Plug & Play
DDC2B
-
Picture Mode
Vivid, Standard, Cinema
-
Stand
Base Detchable / Tilt
-
Super Energy Saving
Yes
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
441x168x249
-
Set (without Stand)
441x55x275
-
VESA Wall Mount
Yes (75mmx75mm)
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)/TUV-Type
Yes
