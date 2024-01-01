We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
SUPER Energy Saving LED LCD Monitor
All Spec
GENERAL
-
Screen Size
21.5
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Resolution
1920x1080
-
Brightness((cd/m2)
250
-
Contrast Ratio
1,000:1
-
Response Time(ms)
5ms
-
Viewing Angle
170/160
-
Color Depth (Number of colors)
16.7M
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare,3H
INPUTS/OUTPUTS
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes
POWER
-
Power Type (Adapter or LIPS)
Adapter
-
Normal On(Typ.)
24W
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max)
Less than 3W
-
DC Off(Max)
Less than 3W
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
sRGB
Yes
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
Yes
-
Intelligent Auto
Yes
MECHANIC
-
Front Color
Black Glossy
-
Back Cover Color
Black
-
Stand Color
Black Glossy
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt
Yes / -5º (front) ~ 15 º(rear)
DIMENSION(W*D*H)(MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
509x166x388
-
Set (without Stand)
509x58x322
-
Wall Mount
Yes
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
2.9kg
-
Set (without Stand)
2.7kg
ACCESSORIES
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
D-Sub
Yes
-
DVI-D
Yes(option)
