21.45" Full HD Display with AMD FreeSync™

Specs

Reviews

Support

22MP410-B

(0)
front view
Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    21.45

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    21.45

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    VA

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.2493 x 0.241

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    16.7M

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    250

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    3000:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    NTSC 72% (CIE1931)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    75

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    200

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1800:1

  • Size [cm]

    54.5

CONNECTIVITY

  • D-Sub

    YES(1ea)

  • HDMI

    YES(1ea)

  • D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    1920 x 1080 at 60Hz

FEATURES

  • AMD FreeSync™

    FreeSync

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Crosshair

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    75 x 75

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    620 x 365 x 141

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    511.6 x 383.5 x 190

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    511.6 x 295 x 40.2

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    3.7

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    2.6

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    2.2

INFO

  • Product name

    PC Monitor

  • Year

    2021

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100-240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    19W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    22W

ACCESSORY

  • HDMI

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    User Screw 2EA

SW APPLICATION

  • OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)

    YES

STANDARD

  • RoHS

    YES

