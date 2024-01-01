Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
24" IPS Monitor

24MP58D-P

24" IPS Monitor

24" Class Full HD IPS LED Monitor
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.8"

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Viewing Angle

    178 / 178

  • Resolution

    1920 x 1080

  • Color Gamut

    72%

  • Brightness

    250 cd/m2

  • Contrast Ratio

    1000: 1

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms

INTERFACE

  • D-Sub (VGA)

    Yes

  • DVI

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

APPLICATION

  • Screen Split 2.0

    Yes

  • My Display Preset

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control

    Yes

GAMING

  • Black Stabalizer

    Yes

ECO

  • Flicker Free

    Yes

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

STAND

  • Tilt

    -5~15 Degree

POWER

  • Internal / External

    External

