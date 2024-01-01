We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
24" IPS Monitor
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.8"
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Viewing Angle
178 / 178
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Color Gamut
72%
-
Brightness
250 cd/m2
-
Contrast Ratio
1000: 1
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms
INTERFACE
-
D-Sub (VGA)
Yes
-
DVI
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
APPLICATION
-
Screen Split 2.0
Yes
-
My Display Preset
Yes
-
OnScreen Control
Yes
GAMING
-
Black Stabalizer
Yes
ECO
-
Flicker Free
Yes
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
STAND
-
Tilt
-5~15 Degree
POWER
-
Internal / External
External
