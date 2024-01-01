We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
23.8" IPS Full HD monitor with AMD FreeSync™
True color at wide angles
23.8" IPS Full HD display.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 75Hz Refresh Rate connecting via D-sub.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Enhanced eye protection
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Above feature may vary depending on real use conditions that the user is using.
Enjoy smooth gaming
Fluid and rapid motion
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Comparison of Mode 'OFF' (left image) and AMD FreeSync™.
-
Off
-
On
Step ahead in the dark
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, click the Download button.
*The features may not function properly depending on the PC that the user is using.
Easy and comfy solution
This display has a slim bezel on three sides, and the monitor offering tilt adjustment.
*Tilt angle: -5~20°
See all ports
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
23.8
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2745 x 0.2745
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1300:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
100
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1000:1
-
Size [cm]
60.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
YES(1ea)
-
HDMI
YES(1ea)
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
613 x 400 x 128
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.0 x 414.0 x 200.0
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
540.0 x 320.6 x 50.5
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
4.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
2.94
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
2.53
INFO
-
Product name
PC Monitor
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
22W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
