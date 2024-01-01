We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
LG UltraGear™ 27" NANO IPS Gaming Monitor with NVIDIA G-SYNC® Compatible
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27" Flat
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
NANO IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Brightness (Nits)
400
-
Color Gamut
DCI-P3 98%
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
10bits, 1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Original)
1000:1
-
Response Time (GTG)
1ms
-
Viewing Angle (degree)
178 / 178
-
Frequency (Hz)
144Hz (Overclock 160Hz)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 600
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
Yes
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
HW Calibration
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NVIDIA G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
Yes (Premium Pro)
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
OverClocking
Yes
-
User Define Key
Yes
-
Sphere Lighting
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
SOFTWARE APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
-
LG UltraGear™ Control Center
Yes
INTERFACE JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
2 (v2.1)
-
DisplayPort
1 (v1.4)
-
USB Up-stream
1 (v3.0)
-
USB Down-stream
2 (v3.0)
-
Headphone Out
Yes
SPEAKER
-
Audio Tuning
Maxx Audio
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Maxx Audio
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Power Supply (Voltage, Hz)
100 ~240V, 50/60Hz
-
Normal On
65W
-
Standby Power Consumption
0.5W
STAND
-
Tilt
-5~15 Degree
-
Height Adjustable
0 - 110mm
-
Pivot
Yes
WALL MOUNT
-
Wall Mount size (mm) VESA compatible
100 x 100
DIMENSION(W X D X H, MM)
-
Set (with Stand)
609.2 x 574.7 x 291.2 (up)
609.2 x 464.7 x 291.2 (down)
-
Set (without Stand)
609.2 x 352.9 x 54.3 mm
WEIGHT(KG)
-
Set (with Stand)
7.9
-
Set (without Stand)
5.7
ACCESSORIES
-
HDMI
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
-
USB 3.0 Upstream Cable
Yes
