24" UltraFine™ 4K Nano IPS Monitor with macOS Compatibility
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.74 Inch
-
Size (cm)
60.31cm
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.1369 x 0.1369 mm
-
Brightness (Typ.)
500 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1200:1
-
Response Time
14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Low reflective treatment
FEATURES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
CONNECTIVITY
-
Thunderbolt
YES (in 1ea/out 1ea)
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
YES
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
85W
-
Daisy Chain
YES (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (via Thunderbolt)
-
USB Downstream Port
YES (USB-C/3ea/ver3.1 Gen 1)
SOUND
-
Speaker
YES
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
5W
-
Speaker_Channel
2ch
-
Rich Bass
YES
POWER
-
Type
Built-in Power
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
140W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
200W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
34.2W (EPA7.0)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
1.0W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 mm (Up)
556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
673 x 536 x 309 mm
-
Weight with Stand
7.0kg
-
Weight without Stand
5.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
11.1kg
ACCESSORY
-
Thunderbolt
YES
-
USB Type C
YES
-
Others (Accessory)
Wall Mount Cover
