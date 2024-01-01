24" UltraFine™ 4K Nano IPS Monitor with macOS Compatibility

Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size (Inch)

    23.74 Inch

  • Size (cm)

    60.31cm

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Pixel Pitch

    0.1369 x 0.1369 mm

  • Brightness (Typ.)

    500 cd/m²

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 98% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Response Time

    14ms (GtG, Not Support OD)

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Low reflective treatment

FEATURES

  • Camera

    NO

  • Mic

    NO

CONNECTIVITY

  • Thunderbolt

    YES (in 1ea/out 1ea)

  • Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)

    3840 x 2160 @ 60Hz

  • Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)

    YES

  • Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)

    85W

  • Daisy Chain

    YES (UHD/60Hz/via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Upstream Port

    YES (via Thunderbolt)

  • USB Downstream Port

    YES (USB-C/3ea/ver3.1 Gen 1)

SOUND

  • Speaker

    YES

  • Speaker_Output (unit)

    5W

  • Speaker_Channel

    2ch

  • Rich Bass

    YES

POWER

  • Type

    Built-in Power

  • AC Input

    100-240Vac, 50/60Hz

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    140W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    200W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    34.2W (EPA7.0)

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    1.0W

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height

  • Wall Mountable

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)

    556.1 x 528.0 x 229.9 mm (Up)
    556.1 x 418.0 x 229.9 mm (Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)

    556.1 x 328.7 x 50.3 mm

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)

    673 x 536 x 309 mm

  • Weight with Stand

    7.0kg

  • Weight without Stand

    5.2kg

  • Weight in Shipping

    11.1kg

ACCESSORY

  • Thunderbolt

    YES

  • USB Type C

    YES

  • Others (Accessory)

    Wall Mount Cover

