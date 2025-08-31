Skip to ContentSkip to Accessibility Help
27” UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS monitor | DCI-P3 90%, DisplayHDR™ 400

27” UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS monitor | DCI-P3 90%, DisplayHDR™ 400

27” UltraFine™ UHD 4K IPS monitor | DCI-P3 90%, DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP650K-W
Key Features

  • 27-inch UHD 4K IPS display
  • DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
  • VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
  • Dynamic Action Sync, Black Stabilizer
  • Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand
More
LG UltraFine Display logo.
Gaming scene with exceptional clarity, and details in LG UHD 4K display.

Details mastered

LG UHD 4K monitor enables you to enjoy 4K and HDR content as you've dreamed of.

Large Display Immersion

27" IPS UHD 4K (3840x2160)
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design

Vivid color & HDR

DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)
VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

Feature

Tilt, height and pivot adjustable stand

VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

 

Clean and Bright HDR

The monitor supports VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 with wide-range brightness and contrast, enabling dramatic visual immersion in the latest HDR games, movies and images.

  • SDR
  • HDR

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

  • SDR
  • HDR Effect ON

HDR Effect to SDR Content

LG UHD 4K HDR Monitor can virtually transform standard content into HDR-quality video right on the screen. It helps to improve tone mapping and luminance of SDR content for an HDR-like experience.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

IPS with DCI-P3 95% (Typ.)

True colors and wide view

IPS display 95% coverage of the DCI-P3 spectrum provides outstanding color accuracy and wide viewing angle, so it delivers high-fidelity color for reproducing vivid scenes for helping you to have enough fun in entertainment content.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Enhance Games up to 4K and HDR

Immersive Gaming Experience

27UP650K boosts the new era of 4K HDR video gaming experience, not only by bringing thrills with decent image, but also by helping you win battles with Game Mode, Dynamic Action Sync and Black Stabilizer.

Immersive experience in 4K HDR video gaming.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

Dynamic Action Sync

React swiftly

Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.

Black Stabilizer

Step ahead in the dark

Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*The feature may vary depending on the condition and the environment that the user is using.

Enjoy 4K and HDR Contents

Vividly and Realistically

HDR content from multiple streaming services explores. And you can enjoy vivid brightness, and wide color range when playing on LG UHD 4K monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400 technology in support of DCI-P3 color space.

The monitor enabling users to enjoy 4K and HDR contents.

*The remote control is NOT included in the package.

LG Switch app

Switch swiftly

LG Switch app helps to optimize the monitor to your work and life. You can readily divide the whole display up to 6, change the theme design, or even launch a video call platform with a mapped hotkey.

*Images have been simulated to enhance feature understanding, and may differ from actual use experience.

*To download the latest LG Switch app, search for 27UP650K in the LG.com Support Menu.

Ergonomic Design

Easy and Comfortable

The One-Click stand makes it easy to install without any other equipment, and flexibly adjust the tilt, height and pivot of the screen to position it in the optimal position for you.

Tilt adjustable monitor.

Tilt

Height adjustable monitor.

Height

Pivot adjustable monitor.

Pivot

One-click stand for convenient installation.

One Click Stand

Ergonomic design with features of tilt, height, pivot and one-click stand.

Print

Key Specs

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

All Spec

DISPLAY

  • Size [Inch]

    27

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Panel Type

    IPS

  • Response Time

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Pixel Pitch [mm]

    0.1554 x 0.1554 mm

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Viewing Angle (CR≥10)

    178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)

  • Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]

    400 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Typ.)

    1200:1

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]

    60

  • Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]

    320 cd/m²

  • Contrast Ratio (Min.)

    1000:1

  • Size [cm]

    68.4 cm

CONNECTIVITY

  • HDMI

    YES(2ea)

  • DisplayPort

    YES(1ea)

  • DP Version

    1.4

  • Headphone out

    3-pole (Sound Only)

FEATURES

  • HDR 10

    YES

  • Color Weakness

    YES

  • Smart Energy Saving

    YES

  • Color Calibrated in Factory

    YES

  • Flicker Safe

    YES

  • Dynamic Action Sync

    YES

  • Black Stabilizer

    YES

  • Reader Mode

    YES

  • Super Resolution+

    YES

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    YES

MECHANICAL

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

  • Wall Mountable [mm]

    100 x 100 mm

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]

    694 x 496 x 212mm

  • Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 569.3 x 239.3mm(Up) 613.5 x 459.3 x 239.3mm(Down)

  • Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]

    613.5 x 363.5 x 45.4mm

  • Weight in Shipping [kg]

    9.0kg

  • Weight with Stand [kg]

    5.6kg

  • Weight without Stand [kg]

    3.8kg

INFO

  • Product name

    UHD

  • Year

    Y24

POWER

  • Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • Power Consumption (DC Off)

    Less than 0.3W

  • AC Input

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Type

    External Power(Adapter)

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode)

    40W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)

    24W

ACCESSORY

  • Display Port

    YES

  • HDMI

    YES

SW APPLICATION

  • LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)

    YES

