27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400
All Spec
PICTURE QUALITY
-
Screen Size
27"
-
Display Type
IPS
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Pixel Pitch (mm)
0.1554 x 0.1554
-
Response Time (GTG)
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Refresh Rate
60Hz
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Display Resolution
4K UHD
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Brightness
400cd (typ)/320cd (Min)
-
Contrast Ratio
100:1 (Min.), 1200:1 (Typ.)
-
Viewing Angle
178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti Glare
INPUT/OUTPUT
-
HDMI
Yes x 2
-
DisplayPort
Yes x 1
-
USB Type-C
Yes
-
Headphone Out
Yes
-
USB Down-stream
Yes (2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
96W
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
Yes
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
Yes
POWER
-
Type
Adapter
-
Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)
Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)
-
DC Off (Max.)
< 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
44W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
25.4W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
185W
SPECIAL FEATURES
-
Color Weakness Mode
Yes
-
Adaptive Sync
AMD FreeSync™
-
Black Stabilizer®
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync®
Yes
-
Flicker Safe
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Super Resolution+
Yes
-
H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (OSC)
Yes
-
HDR (High Dynamic Range)
HDR10
-
Wide Color Gamut
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
SOUND
-
Speaker
Yes
-
Speaker Type
2ch
-
Speaker Output
5W
-
Maxx Audio
Yes
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
With Stand (WxHxD)
24.2” x 22.4” x 9.4” (Up), 24.2” x 18.1” x 9.4” (Down)
-
Without Stand (WxHxD)
24.2" x 14.3" x 1.8"
-
Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)
27.7" x 20.4" x 7.6"
-
With Stand Weight
13.0 lbs
-
Without Stand Weight
9.0 lbs
-
Shipping Weight
19.6 lbs
STAND
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
CABINET/ACCESSORIES
-
Wall Mount Size (mm)
100 x 100 mm
-
Display Port
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type-C
Yes
