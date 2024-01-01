Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

27UP850-W

27" UHD 4K IPS Monitor with VESA DisplayHDR™ 400

All Spec

PICTURE QUALITY

  • Screen Size

    27"

  • Display Type

    IPS

  • Color Gamut (Typ.)

    DCI-P3 95% (CIE1976)

  • Color Depth (Number of Colors)

    1.07B

  • Pixel Pitch (mm)

    0.1554 x 0.1554

  • Response Time (GTG)

    5ms (GtG at Faster)

  • Refresh Rate

    60Hz

  • Aspect Ratio

    16:9

  • Display Resolution

    4K UHD

  • Resolution

    3840 x 2160

  • Brightness

    400cd (typ)/320cd (Min)

  • Contrast Ratio

    100:1 (Min.), 1200:1 (Typ.)

  • Viewing Angle

    178˚(R/L), 178˚(U/D)

  • Surface Treatment

    Anti Glare

INPUT/OUTPUT

  • HDMI

    Yes x 2

  • DisplayPort

    Yes x 1

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

  • Headphone Out

    Yes

  • USB Down-stream

    Yes (2ea/ver3.0)

  • USB-C (Power Delivery)

    96W

  • USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)

    Yes

  • USB-C (Data Transsmission)

    Yes

POWER

  • Type

    Adapter

  • Input

    100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz

  • Power Save/Sleep Mode (Max.)

    Less than 0.5W (HDMI/DP input condition)

  • DC Off (Max.)

    < 0.3W

  • Power Consumption (Typ.)

    44W

  • Power Consumption (Energy Star)

    25.4W

  • Power Consumption (Max.)

    185W

SPECIAL FEATURES

  • Color Weakness Mode

    Yes

  • Adaptive Sync

    AMD FreeSync™

  • Black Stabilizer®

    Yes

  • Dynamic Action Sync®

    Yes

  • Flicker Safe

    Yes

  • Smart Energy Saving

    Yes

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • Super Resolution+

    Yes

  • H/W Calibration (True Color Pro)

    Yes

  • Color Calibrated

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

  • OnScreen Control (OSC)

    Yes

  • HDR (High Dynamic Range)

    HDR10

  • Wide Color Gamut

    Yes

  • VESA DisplayHDR™

    DisplayHDR™ 400

  • HDR Effect

    Yes

  • Auto Input Switch

    Yes

SOUND

  • Speaker

    Yes

  • Speaker Type

    2ch

  • Speaker Output

    5W

  • Maxx Audio

    Yes

DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS

  • With Stand (WxHxD)

    24.2” x 22.4” x 9.4” (Up), 24.2” x 18.1” x 9.4” (Down)

  • Without Stand (WxHxD)

    24.2" x 14.3" x 1.8"

  • Shipping Dimensions (WxHxD)

    27.7" x 20.4" x 7.6"

  • With Stand Weight

    13.0 lbs

  • Without Stand Weight

    9.0 lbs

  • Shipping Weight

    19.6 lbs

STAND

  • Display Position Adjustments

    Tilt/Height/Pivot

CABINET/ACCESSORIES

  • Wall Mount Size (mm)

    100 x 100 mm

  • Display Port

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type-C

    Yes

