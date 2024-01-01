We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
31.5" UHD 4K HDR monitor with AMD FreeSync™
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
31.5
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
4ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
3840 x 2160
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.06053 x 0.18159
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 90% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 80%(CIE1976)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
60
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
2100:1
-
Size [cm]
80
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
VRR
YES
-
Super Resolution+
YES
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
NO
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100x100
SOUND
-
Maxx Audio
YES
-
Speaker
5W x 2
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
960x537x170
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x512x223.3
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
714.3x420.1x45.7
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.1
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6.2
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.2
INFO
-
Product name
UHD
-
Year
2023
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
45W
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
YES
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
Our picks for you
-
Product registration
Registering your product will help you get support faster.
-
Product support
Find product manuals, troubleshoot or check your warranty.
-
Order support
Track your order and check order FAQ.
-
Repair request
Request repair service conveniently online.
-
Livechat
Chat with LG Product Experts for shopping assistance, discounts and offers in real time
-
Share your feedback
Please share your thoughts and opinions.
-
Email us
Send an Email to LG Service Support
-
Call Us
Speak directly with our support representatives.