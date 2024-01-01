We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)
All Spec
FEATURE
-
Multi Size (Inch)
42.51
-
Multi (Panel Type)
IPS
-
Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))
NTSC 72%
-
Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))
10bit
-
Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))
0.2451 x 0.2451
-
Multi (Aspect Ratio)
16:9
-
Multi (Resolution)
3840 x 2160
-
Multi (Brightness(Typ.))
Typical 350nits, Min 280nits
-
Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))
1000:1 (Typ)
-
Multi (DFC)
Mega, On/Off
-
Multi (Response Time_Typ.(GTG))
8ms (High)
-
Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))
178/178 (CR≥10)
-
Multi (Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare))
Anti-Glare 3H
JACK INPUT/OUTPUT
-
Signal Input (HDMI)
Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)
-
Signal Input (DisplayPort)
Yes x1 (ver 1.2)
-
Signal Input (USB type-C)
Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) DP Alternate Mode / Data PD=7.5W for smart phone only
-
(Signal Input) Others
RS232C
-
Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])
Vertical
-
Audio Output (Headphone Out)
Yes
-
Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])
Vertical
SPEAKER
-
Type
Rich Bass
-
Audio output
10W x 2
POWER
-
Input/Output (Type)
Built-in Power
-
Input/Output (Input)
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Consumption (Normal On(factory out condition Typ.))
70W
-
Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))
0.5W
-
Consumption (DC Off(Max))
0.3W
FREQUENCY
-
HDMI (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
HDMI (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
DisplayPort (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
DisplayPort (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
-
USB-C (H-Frequency)
30 ~ 135kHz
-
USB-C (V-Frequency)
56 ~ 61Hz
RESOLUTION
-
PC (HDMI)
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
PC (DP)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
PC (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
-
Video (HDMI)
HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)
-
Video (USB-C)
3840x2160@60Hz
CONTROL KEY
-
Key Number (Power Key Included)
1 Joystick
-
Key Type
Joystick
-
LED Color(On mode)
White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)
-
LED Color(Power save mode)
Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)
-
[ Key Location ]
BOTTOM
OSD
-
Languange (Country)
Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean
-
Languange (Number of Language)
17
SPECIAL FEATURE
-
USB_Down
2 (USB3.1 Gen 1)
-
PC
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
Video
WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1
-
DDC/CI
Yes
-
HDCP
HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)
-
Remote Control
Yes
-
PIP
Yes (2PIP)
-
PBP
Yes (2PBP, 4PBP)
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
SIX Axis Control
Yes
-
Factory Calibrated
Yes
-
Plug & Play
Yes
-
On Screen Control
Yes
-
SUPER+Resolution
Yes
-
Black Equalizer
Yes
-
DAS Mode
Yes
-
Quick Charge
Yes
-
Dual Controller
Yes
COLOR
-
Front
Matt Black
-
B/Cover
Matt Black
-
Stand
Matt Black
-
Base
Matt Black
STAND
-
Base Detchable
Yes
-
Tilt(Angle)
-5º ~ 10º
-
Swivel(Angle)
No
-
Height(mm)
No
-
Pivot
No
-
Dual Hinge
No
-
Others
No
SIZE/WEIGHT
-
Dimension (Set (with Stand))
967 x 275 x 647.6
-
W*D*H (Set (without Stand))
967 x 70.6 x 575.2
-
mm (Box)
1065 x 285 x 658
-
Wall Mount (mm)
200 x 200
-
Weight (Set (with Stand))
15.9
-
Kg (Set (without Stand))
12.3
-
Box
20
-
Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
126 / 264 / 352
-
Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))
120 / 264 / 264
WRAP
-
Packing Material
EPS
-
Stacking Type
Vertical
-
Stand Packing Type
detached
-
Box Printing Type
Flexo
-
Handle
Handle Hole
STANDARD
-
UL(cUL)
Yes
-
TUV-Type
Yes
-
CB
Yes
-
FCC-B, CE
Yes
-
CCC, BSMI
CCC (Yes), BSMI ( - )
-
KC
Yes
-
ErP
Yes
-
ROHS, REACH
Yes
-
Windows 10
Yes
-
DisplayPort
Yes
ACCESSORY
-
Power Cord
Yes
-
DP to DP
Yes
-
HDMI
Yes
-
USB Type A to C
Yes (Gender)
-
RSC232C
Option(Phone jack to RS232C Cable)
-
Easy Setup Guide
Yes
-
Calibration Report(Paper)
Yes
-
S/W Install CD
Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)
