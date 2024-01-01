Skip to Content Skip to Accessibility Help
About Cookies on This Site

We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.

Cookies Setting
Absolutely Necessary Cookies
These are cookies that are absolutely essential to running a website. This category of cookies cannot be disabled.
Functional Cookies
These cookies are used to provide you with convenient functions, such as product reviews and product video playback, during your web browsing, they also enable interaction with social media accounts.
Social media
Connect with your social channels to share LG Technology with friends for example on Facebook and Twitter.
Analytics Cookies
These cookies allow our website to keep improving functions through website traffic analysis and to suggest personalized content for you.
Advertising Cookies
These cookies enable us to show you ads and other content that we think is most attuned to your interests and digital behavior.
43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

Specs

Reviews

Support

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

43UD79-B

43" Class 4K UHD IPS LED Monitor (42.5" Diagonal)

(0)
43UD79
Print

All Spec

FEATURE

  • Multi Size (Inch)

    42.51

  • Multi (Panel Type)

    IPS

  • Multi (Color Gamut (CIE1931))

    NTSC 72%

  • Multi (Color Depth(Number of Colors))

    10bit

  • Multi (Pixel Pitch(mm))

    0.2451 x 0.2451

  • Multi (Aspect Ratio)

    16:9

  • Multi (Resolution)

    3840 x 2160

  • Multi (Brightness(Typ.))

    Typical 350nits, Min 280nits

  • Multi (Contrast Ratio(Original))

    1000:1 (Typ)

  • Multi (DFC)

    Mega, On/Off

  • Multi (Response Time_Typ.(GTG))

    8ms (High)

  • Multi (Viewing Angle(CR≥10))

    178/178 (CR≥10)

  • Multi (Surface Treatment(Glare/non Glare))

    Anti-Glare 3H

JACK INPUT/OUTPUT

  • Signal Input (HDMI)

    Yes x4 (ver 1.4 x2, ver 2.0 x2)

  • Signal Input (DisplayPort)

    Yes x1 (ver 1.2)

  • Signal Input (USB type-C)

    Yes x1 (ver 3.1 - Gen1) DP Alternate Mode / Data PD=7.5W for smart phone only

  • (Signal Input) Others

    RS232C

  • Signal Input ([ Jack Location ])

    Vertical

  • Audio Output (Headphone Out)

    Yes

  • Audio Output ([ Jack Location ])

    Vertical

SPEAKER

  • Type

    Rich Bass

  • Audio output

    10W x 2

POWER

  • Input/Output (Type)

    Built-in Power

  • Input/Output (Input)

    100~240V (50/60Hz)

  • Consumption (Normal On(factory out condition Typ.))

    70W

  • Consumption (Power Save/Sleep Mode(Max))

    0.5W

  • Consumption (DC Off(Max))

    0.3W

FREQUENCY

  • HDMI (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • HDMI (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • DisplayPort (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • DisplayPort (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

  • USB-C (H-Frequency)

    30 ~ 135kHz

  • USB-C (V-Frequency)

    56 ~ 61Hz

RESOLUTION

  • PC (HDMI)

    HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

  • PC (DP)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • PC (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

  • Video (HDMI)

    HDMI1/2 : 3840x2160@30Hz(HDMI1.4) HDMI3/4 : 3840x2160@60Hz(HDMI2.0)

  • Video (USB-C)

    3840x2160@60Hz

CONTROL KEY

  • Key Number (Power Key Included)

    1 Joystick

  • Key Type

    Joystick

  • LED Color(On mode)

    White (For a few seconds)(Power LED ON : White)

  • LED Color(Power save mode)

    Off (Power LED ON : White Blinking)

  • [ Key Location ]

    BOTTOM

OSD

  • Languange (Country)

    Chinese (Simplified, Traditional), English, Germanic, French, Spanish, Italian, Swedish, Finnish, Portuguese, Portuguese(brazil), Polish, Russian, Greek, Ukrainian, Japanese, Korean

  • Languange (Number of Language)

    17

SPECIAL FEATURE

  • USB_Down

    2 (USB3.1 Gen 1)

  • PC

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • Video

    WIDE/ORIGINAL/1:1

  • DDC/CI

    Yes

  • HDCP

    HDMI & DP, Yes (2.2)

  • Remote Control

    Yes

  • PIP

    Yes (2PIP)

  • PBP

    Yes (2PBP, 4PBP)

  • Reader Mode

    Yes

  • SIX Axis Control

    Yes

  • Factory Calibrated

    Yes

  • Plug & Play

    Yes

  • On Screen Control

    Yes

  • SUPER+Resolution

    Yes

  • Black Equalizer

    Yes

  • DAS Mode

    Yes

  • Quick Charge

    Yes

  • Dual Controller

    Yes

COLOR

  • Front

    Matt Black

  • B/Cover

    Matt Black

  • Stand

    Matt Black

  • Base

    Matt Black

STAND

  • Base Detchable

    Yes

  • Tilt(Angle)

    -5º ~ 10º

  • Swivel(Angle)

    No

  • Height(mm)

    No

  • Pivot

    No

  • Dual Hinge

    No

  • Others

    No

SIZE/WEIGHT

  • Dimension (Set (with Stand))

    967 x 275 x 647.6

  • W*D*H (Set (without Stand))

    967 x 70.6 x 575.2

  • mm (Box)

    1065 x 285 x 658

  • Wall Mount (mm)

    200 x 200

  • Weight (Set (with Stand))

    15.9

  • Kg (Set (without Stand))

    12.3

  • Box

    20

  • Stuffing (Individual(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    126 / 264 / 352

  • Stuffing (Pallet(20ft/40ft/40ft HC))

    120 / 264 / 264

WRAP

  • Packing Material

    EPS

  • Stacking Type

    Vertical

  • Stand Packing Type

    detached

  • Box Printing Type

    Flexo

  • Handle

    Handle Hole

STANDARD

  • UL(cUL)

    Yes

  • TUV-Type

    Yes

  • CB

    Yes

  • FCC-B, CE

    Yes

  • CCC, BSMI

    CCC (Yes), BSMI ( - )

  • KC

    Yes

  • ErP

    Yes

  • ROHS, REACH

    Yes

  • Windows 10

    Yes

  • DisplayPort

    Yes

ACCESSORY

  • Power Cord

    Yes

  • DP to DP

    Yes

  • HDMI

    Yes

  • USB Type A to C

    Yes (Gender)

  • RSC232C

    Option(Phone jack to RS232C Cable)

  • Easy Setup Guide

    Yes

  • Calibration Report(Paper)

    Yes

  • S/W Install CD

    Yes (OnScreen Control, Dual Controller)

Our picks for you