23.6" 144Hz FHD Gaming Monitor with Radeon FreeSync
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
23.6 Inch
-
Size (cm)
59.8 cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
TN
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.2715 x 0.2715 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
240 cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.)
300 cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
N/A
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
WW : 1ms (GtG at Faster)
KR : 2ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
170º(R/L), 160º(U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 3H
-
Curved
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
No
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
HDR Effect
No
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Wide Color Gamut
NO
-
Color Calibrated
No
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Flicker safe
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
Color Weakness
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
NO
-
RADEON FreeSync™
YES
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Sphere Lighting
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
PIP
NO
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
True Color Pro
NO
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
CONNECTIVITY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
D-Sub (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
DVI
NO
-
DVI (Max Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
Mini DisplayPort
NO
-
mDP Version
N/A
-
mDP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
Thunderbolt(USB-C Compatiblity)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
Thunderbolt (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
Thunderbolt (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
USB-C
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
N/A
-
USB-C (DP Alternate Mode)
NO
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
N/A
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
USB Upstream Port
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
NO
-
Audio In
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
Headphone out
YES
-
Line out
NO
SOUND
-
Speaker
NO
-
Speaker_Output (unit)
N/A
-
Speaker_Channel
N/A
-
Bluetooth Conectivity
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240Vac, 50/60Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
40W
-
Power Consumption (Energy Star)
NA(Not Support ES7.0 standard)
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
556.8 x 419.8 x 180.6 mm
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
556.8 x 333.8 x 61.1 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
628 x 395 x 131 mm
-
Weight with Stand
3.7kg
-
Weight without Stand
3.2kg
-
Weight in Shipping
5.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
D-Sub
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES
-
Display Port
NO
-
mDP to DP
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB Type C
NO
-
USB Type C to A Gender
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB3.0 Upstream Cable
NO
-
PC Audio
NO
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
Body Top cover
User screw(3ea)
