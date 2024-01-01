We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” FHD (1920 x 1080) IPS Display
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size (Inch)
27 Inch
-
Size (cm)
68.5 cm
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch
0.31125 x 0.31125 mm
-
Brightness (Min.)
320cd
-
Brightness (Typ.)
400cd
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 90% (CIE 1931)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99% (CIE1931)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
600:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster), 1ms MBR
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare, 25% 3H
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated
Yes
-
Flicker safe
Yes
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
1ms Motion Blur Reduction
Yes
-
RADEON FreeSync™
Yes
-
FreeSync (Low Frame Conpensation)
Yes
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Others (Feature)
G sync Compatible
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
Yes (2ea)
-
HDMI (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
DisplayPort
Yes (1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
DP (Max. Resolution at Hz)
1920 x 1080 at 144Hz
-
Headphone out
Yes
POWER
-
Type
External Power (Adapter)
-
AC Input
100-240 Vac, 50/60 Hz
-
Power Consumption (Typ.)
30W
-
Power Consumption (Max.)
35W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.3W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHT
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D)
615.1 x 575.2 x 274.4 mm (Up)
615.1 x 465.2 x 274.4 mm (Down)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D)
615.1 x 366.6 x 45.2 mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D)
697 x 530 x 198 mm
-
Weight with Stand
6.4 kg
-
Weight without Stand
4.5 kg
-
Weight in Shipping
8.55 kg
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
Yes
