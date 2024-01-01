We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ Full HD Gaming Monitor
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
VA
-
Response Time
5ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
1920 x 1080
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.3108 x 0.3108
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
250
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
3000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
NTSC 72% (CIE1931)
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
NTSC 70% (CIE1931)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
165
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
200
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1800:1
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.2
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
FEATURES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
776 x 156 x 435
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 456.1 x 201.6
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.7 x 364.1 x 39.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
5.8
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
3.87
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
3.25
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2022
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
32W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
35W
ACCESSORY
-
Display Port
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
RoHS
YES
