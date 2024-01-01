We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27” UltraGear™ QHD IPS gaming monitor | 180Hz, IPS 1ms (GtG), HDR10
Display
27” QHD (2560x1440) IPS
HDR10 / sRGB 99% (Typ.)
Speed
200Hz refresh rate (O/C)
IPS 1ms (GtG) response time
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
*The refresh rate has been upgraded compared to the previous model, 27GN800.
Upgraded speed.
New standard.
It is a comparison image of a fast-paced game with a low refresh rate and a clear image with a 200Hz (O/C) high refresh rate.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*This monitor supports a 180Hz refresh rate; when overclocked, it can be used at a 200Hz refresh rate. A graphic card that supports DisplayPort 1.4 and the DisplayPort 1.4 cable is required to work properly.
Sharp image
from any angle.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Select 'Faster Mode' to perform '1ms Response Time'. (Game Adjust → Response Time → Faster Mode).
*The viewing angle of this IPS display is 178 degrees.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Technology for
flawless gaming
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The performance of the feature is compared to the models not applied the Sync technology.
*Errors or delays may occur depending on the network connection.
Gamer-centric design
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Award winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control software, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Dynamic Action Sync
Reducing input lag with Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real-time and respond quickly.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to detect snipers lurking in the darkest corners and swiftly navigate flash explosions.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while the FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the monitor’s maximum refresh rate.
*FPS (Frame Per Second) Counter: Measurement of frames per second.
Key Specs
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Curvature
NO
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
All Spec
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
27
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Panel Type
IPS
-
Surface Treatment
Anti-Glare
-
Response Time
1ms (GtG at Faster)
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2331 x 0.2331
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
16.7M
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º(R/L), 178º(U/D)
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
300
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1000:1
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
sRGB 99%
-
Curvature
NO
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
sRGB 95%
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
180
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
240
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
700:1
-
Color Bit
8bit
-
Size [cm]
68.4
CONNECTIVITY
-
Audio In
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
Built-in KVM
NO
-
DVI-D
NO
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
Daisy Chain
NO
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB-C
NO
-
Headphone out
3-pole (Sound Only)
-
LAN (RJ-45)
NO
-
Line out
NO
-
Mic In
NO
-
SPDIF out (Optical Digital Audio Out)
NO
-
USB Downstream Port
YES(2ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Upstream Port
YES(1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB-C (Data Transsmission)
NO
-
USB-C (Max. Resolution at Hz)
NO
-
USB-C (Power Delivery)
NO
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
YES
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync
-
Auto Brightness
NO
-
Color Weakness
YES
-
Smart Energy Saving
YES
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
PIP
NO
-
PBP
NO
-
Flicker Safe
YES
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
HW Calibration
NO
-
Dynamic Action Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
YES
-
Crosshair
YES
-
Others (Features)
NO
-
Reader Mode
YES
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
VRR
NO
-
Super Resolution+
NO
-
Dolby Vision™
NO
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
NO
-
Mini-LED Technology
NO
-
Nano IPS™ Technology
NO
-
Advanced True Wide Pol.
NO
-
Motion Blur Reduction Tech.
NO
-
OverClocking
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
YES
-
RGB LED Lighting
NO
-
Camera
NO
-
Mic
NO
-
HDR Effect
YES
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Pivot
-
Borderless Design
3-Side Virtually Borderless Design
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
-
OneClick Stand
YES
SOUND
-
Bluetooth Connectivity
NO
-
DTS Headphone:X
NO
-
Maxx Audio
NO
-
Rich Bass
NO
-
Speaker
NO
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
691x498x184
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5 x 577.7 x 253.7(UP) / 613.5 x 467.7 x 253.7(DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
613.5x371.6x51.3
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
8.4
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
6
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
4.1
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
2024
POWER
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
-
AC Input
100-240V (50/60Hz)
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
DC Output
19V, 2.1A
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
28.92W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
26W
ACCESSORY
-
Adapter
YES
-
Calibration Report (Paper)
YES
-
Display Port
YES
-
DVI-D
NO
-
D-Sub
NO
-
HDMI
NO
-
HDMI (Color/Length)
NO
-
Others (Accessory)
Cable holder / Mouse holder
-
Power Cord
YES
-
Remote Controller
NO
-
Thunderbolt
NO
-
USB A to B
NO
-
USB-C
NO
SW APPLICATION
-
Dual Controller
NO
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
NO
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
YES
STANDARD
-
UL (cUL)
YES
-
CE
YES
