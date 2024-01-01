We use cookies, including cookies from third parties, to enhance your user experience and the effectiveness of our marketing activities. These cookies are performance, analytics and advertising cookies, please see our Privacy and Cookie policy for further information. If you agree to all of our cookies select “Accept all” or select “Cookie Settings” to see which cookies we use and choose which ones you would like to accept.
27" UltraGear™ OLED gaming monitor | QHD 240Hz, 0.03ms (GtG), HDR400 True black
Display
27" QHD (2560 x 1440) OLED
HDR400 True black / DCI-P3 98.5%**
Anti-Glare / Low Reflection
Speed
240Hz refresh rate
0.03ms (GtG) response time
QHD@240Hz from HDMI 2.1
Technology
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
**DCI-P3 Typical 98.5%, Minimum 90%.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The brightness of the monitor is compared to the previous model, LG UltraGear 27GR95QE.
Ever bright OLED
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*275 nits is the typical brightness at 100% average picture level.
The explosion of colors
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*TrueBlack 400 is at 10% average picture level and 1.5m:1 is the contrast ratio at 25% average picture level.
[Tip] The way to enjoy a brighter OLED gaming?
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*Smart Energy Saving mode is applied by default to optimize power consumption, but you can enjoy a brighter gaming experience by turning it off.
*Select ‘Off' the Smart Energy Saving mode (General → SMART ENERGY SAVING → Off).
*Power consumption may increase when Smart Energy Saving mode is turned off.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The above feature may vary depending on the user’s computing environment or conditions.
*LG OLED panels have been certified by UL.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Incredible speed,
OLED 240Hz refresh rate
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Extremely fast 0.03ms response time
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*It supports up to 240Hz rapid refresh rate. A graphic card that supports HDMI 2.1 and the HDMI 2.1 cable (included in the package) is required to work properly.
*The graphics card is sold separately.
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience
Technology focused on fluid gaming experience.
NVIDIA® G-SYNC® Compatible
27GS95QE is a NVIDIA-tested and officially validated G-SYNC® Compatible monitor, that can give you a good gaming experience with significantly reduced tearing or stuttering.
AMD FreeSync™ Premium Pro
With FreeSync™ Premium Pro technology, gamers can experience seamless, fluid movement in high resolution and fast-paced games. It significantly reduces screen tearing and stuttering.
Gamer-centric design
Gamer centric design.
Set and control at once
*The remote control is included in the package.
*Headsets sold separately.
Award winning gaming GUI
*To download the latest OnScreen Control, visit LG.COM.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
Protect your display with OLED Care
*This feature is only available as a remote controller included in the package.
Dynamic Action Sync
With Dynamic Action Sync, gamers can catch critical moments in real time, reduce input delays, and respond quickly to their opponents.
Black Stabilizer
Black Stabilizer helps gamers to avoid snipers hiding in the darkest places and quickly escape situations when the flash explodes.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The Crosshair feature is unavailable while FPS Counter is activated.
*FPS Counter may display the value that exceeds the maximum refresh rate of monitor.
*The images simulated to enhance feature understanding. It may differ from actual use.
*The software and a Calibration Sensor are NOT included in the package. To download the latest LG Calibration Studio software, visit LG.COM.
All Spec
INFO
-
Product name
UltraGear
-
Year
Y24
DISPLAY
-
Size [Inch]
26.5
-
Size [cm]
67.3
-
Resolution
2560 x 1440
-
Panel Type
OLED
-
Aspect Ratio
16:9
-
Pixel Pitch [mm]
0.2292 x 0.2292mm
-
PPI (Pixel Per Inch)
111
-
Brightness (Min.) [cd/m²]
250cd/m²
-
Brightness (Typ.) [cd/m²]
275cd/m²
-
Color Gamut (Min.)
DCI-P3 90.0% (CIE1976)
-
Color Gamut (Typ.)
DCI-P3 98.5% (CIE1976)
-
Color Depth (Number of Colors)
1.07B
-
Contrast Ratio (Min.)
1200000:1
-
Contrast Ratio (Typ.)
1500000:1
-
Response Time
0.03ms (GTG)
-
Refresh Rate (Max.) [Hz]
240
-
Viewing Angle (CR≥10)
178º (R/L), 178º (U/D)
FEATURES
-
HDR 10
Yes
-
VESA DisplayHDR™
DisplayHDR™ TRUE BLACK 400
-
HDR Effect
Yes
-
Color Calibrated in Factory
YES
-
HW Calibration
HW Calibration Ready
-
Reader Mode
Yes
-
Color Weakness
Yes
-
NVIDIA G-Sync™
G-SYNC Compatible
-
AMD FreeSync™
FreeSync Premium Pro
-
VRR
Yes
-
VESA Adaptive Sync
YES
-
Black Stabilizer
Yes
-
Dynamic Action Sync
Yes
-
Crosshair
Yes
-
FPS Counter
YES
-
User Defined Key
YES
-
Auto Input Switch
Yes
-
RGB LED Lighting
Hexagon Lighting
-
Smart Energy Saving
Yes
-
Live Color Low Blue Light
YES
SW APPLICATION
-
LG Calibration Studio (True Color Pro)
Yes
-
OnScreen Control (LG Screen Manager)
Yes
CONNECTIVITY
-
HDMI
YES(2ea)
-
HDMI Version
Supports FRL as compliant with HDMI 2.1
-
HDMI (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
DisplayPort
YES(1ea)
-
DP Version
1.4 (DSC)
-
DP (HDCP Version)
2.3
-
USB Upstream Port
YES (1ea/ver3.0)
-
USB Downstream Port
Yes(2ea/ver3.0)
-
Headphone out
4-pole (Sound+Mic)
SOUND
-
DTS Headphone:X
YES
POWER
-
Type
External Power(Adapter)
-
AC Input
100~240V (50/60Hz)
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode)
37.7W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (ErP)
25W
-
Power Consumption (On-Mode) (KR)
37.7W
-
Power Consumption (Sleep Mode)
Less than 0.5W
-
Power Consumption (DC Off)
Less than 0.3W
MECHANICAL
-
Display Position Adjustments
Tilt/Height/Swivel/Pivot
-
Wall Mountable [mm]
100 x 100 mm
DIMENSIONS/WEIGHTS
-
Dimension with Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 574.4 x 258mm (UP) / 604.4 x 464.4 x 258mm (DOWN)
-
Dimension without Stand (W x H x D) [mm]
604.4 x 350.6 x 45.3mm
-
Dimension in Shiping (W x H x D) [mm]
808 x 181 x 532mm
-
Weight with Stand [kg]
7.35kg
-
Weight without Stand [kg]
5.05kg
-
Weight in Shipping [kg]
11.0kg
ACCESSORY
-
HDMI
YES (ver 2.1)
-
Display Port
Yes
-
USB A to B
Yes
-
Remote Controller
YES
